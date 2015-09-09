* FTSE 100 up 2.1 pct
* Miners rally on China calm, higher metals prices
* GlaxoSmithKline falls after disappointing trial results
(Updates numbers following manufacturing data)
By Kit Rees
LONDON, Sept 9 Britain's blue-chip index rallied
on Wednesday for a third straight session, boosted by positive
corporate news from miners and financial firms and higher Asian
markets.
The rally shrugged off economic data showed a hard drop in
UK manufacturing output in July, given the likelihood that it
would keep pressure off the Bank of England to raise interest
rates any time soon.
The FTSE 350 mining sector index was up 3.9
percent, extending the previous session's rise of 2.6 percent.
The rally in miners followed a rebound in Chinese stock
markets on Wednesday, which reached a three-week high on the
hopes of further government stimulus. China is a major consumer
of minerals.
China's Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday the government
would strengthen fiscal policy, boost infrastructure spending
and speed up reform of its tax system to support the economy.
Anglo American jumped almost 6 percent, one of the
top riser on the FTSE 100 after its unit Anglo American
Platinum (Amplats) said it had sold its
labour-intensive South African mines to bullion producer Sibanye
Gold for 4.5 billion rand ($331 million) to focus on
newer, mechanised mines.
"We feel this is a good result for Anglo and clearly shows
that the management team at both Amplats and Anglo American are
delivering on promises made," analysts at Investec said in a
note.
The FTSE 100 index was up 2.0 percent at 6,269.07
points at 1114 GMT, still around 12 percent off an all-time high
hit in April after uncertainty over China's growth roiled
markets in August.
"The rally we are seeing is a bit of a relief rally ... A
bounce-back was long overdue," said Fawad Razaqzada, an analyst
at GAIN Capital.
Asset manager Hargreaves Lansdown was another top
performer, rising 6.3 percent, buoyed by a surge in full-year
assets, despite forecast-lagging profit and
revenue.
"The group's scale benefits are substantial and unmatched
providing it with by far the highest operating margin and the
buying power to provide cheapest fund prices in the market,"
said analysts from Numis Securities in a note.
Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline suffered, falling 0.3
percent after the company and its partner Theravance Inc
said their inhaled medicine Breo failed to prolong life
of patients with chronic respiratory disease in a high-stakes
clinical trial of 16,500 people.
Among small-cap stocks, Monitise shares plummeted
36 percent after the chief of the British mobile banking
software company quit after just over a year in the post.
(Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Alison Williams)