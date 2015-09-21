* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index up 0.1 pct at close
* RSA Insurance falls 20.8 pct
* Shire gains after European drug approval
(Updates prices at close)
By Kit Rees and Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 21 Top UK shares gained on Monday
but underperformed a stronger rally across Europe, after
takeover talks for insurer RSA fell through and mining stocks
suffered another bout of selling.
Mining and commodities stocks Glencore, Anglo
American and Antofagasta fell by 2 to 5.6
percent. The UK FTSE 100 index is exposed to the sector,
which has been hit by turmoil in emerging markets, a sell-off in
commodities and U.S. dollar strength.
"Even though a lot of people are looking at the miners ...
and saying, 'is there any opportunity to get back in?', to us
it's still a sector to stay away for now," said Matthew
Brennan, UK company analyst at Brown Shipley.
Uncertainty over the timing of a U.S. interest-rate hike was
keeping up pressure on emerging-market-exposed stocks, he said.
The FTSE 100 was up 0.1 percent at 6,108.71 points at its
close after falling in the previous two sessions. Pan-European
equities were up 1.1 percent.
RSA Insurance plunged 20.8 percent after Zurich
Insurance Group abandoned its proposed 5.6
billion-pound ($8.7 billion) bid for the British insurer.
"What you are likely to see is consolidation in the sector,"
said Brown Shipley's Brennan. "If RSA isn't involved in that,
then obviously you could see margins squeezed."
Shire led UK shares higher earlier in the trading session,
rising 1 percent and on track for its biggest one-day move this
month.
The company has won European approval for its Intuniv
tablets as a non-stimulant treatment for attention deficit
hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, in children and adolescents.
"Continued progress by Shire in ADHD keeps it ahead of the
game to develop the next preferred treatment, to help it
recapture lost market share to what is inevitable generic
competition over time," said Mike van Dulken, head of research
at Accendo Markets.
Valve-control systems maker Rotork fell 6 percent,
breaching its three-and-a-half-year low after several brokerage
downgrades. Last week, the company issued a profit warning due
to project deferrals and cancellations.
"Order intake is the key lead variable for Rotork but order
visibility is low, timings of orders are seeing heightened
uncertainty and when they are received they are with extended
delivery times," analysts at Credit Suisse said in a note.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Andrew Roche)