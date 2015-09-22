* FTSE 100 down 0.9 pct, down nearly 10 pct since start of
2015
* AA shares slump after posting lower earnings
* Weaker oil and metals prices impact commodity stocks
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 22 Britain's top equity index
retreated on Tuesday as weaker oil and metals prices weighed on
commodity stocks, while motor insurer and repair group AA
slumped after posting lower earnings.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.9 percent at
6,052.18 points in early session trading.
AA, which is not in the main FTSE 100 but is in the FTSE 250
mid-cap index, fell 8.2 percent after AA reported a 6
percent decline in first-half earnings.
The FTSE 100 raced to a record high of 7,122.74 points in
late April but has since steadily lost ground, impacted by
concerns over an economic slowdown in China and the prospect of
an interest rate rise soon in the United States.
Higher interest rates typically hurt stocks as they boost
the appeal of bonds and cash by increasing returns on those
assets. The China slowdown has hit oil and metals prices due to
China's role as a major global commodities consumer.
"On the back of slower global economic growth,
commodity-related stocks are clearly under a lot of pressure,"
said Charles Hanover Investments' partner Dafydd Davies.
Oil and copper prices fell on Tuesday, pushing down the
shares of miners such as Glencore and energy stocks
such as BP.
The FTSE 100 is down by 8 percent since the start of 2015.
Although it has rebounded 5 percent from a year-low of 5,768
points reached in late August, Horizon Stockbroking director
Kyri Kangellaris said he would wait to see if it fell back to
those low levels before considering buying back into the market.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)