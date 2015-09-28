* Mining index touches lowest level since December 2008
* Glencore posts biggest one-day drop as debt fears grow
* Vodafone falls after Liberty Global talks end
(Updates prices at close)
By Kit Rees and Lionel Laurent
LONDON, Sept 28 Britain's leading share index
fell on Monday as fears grew over mining group Glencore's
ability to withstand a metals price slump and as
Vodafone's European tie-up talks with Liberty Global
ended.
The FTSE 100 index was down 2.5 percent, at 5,958.86
points at its close, a touch lower than European indexes. The UK
market is relatively exposed to mining and commodities stocks,
which have fallen sharply as emerging market growth slows.
Glencore slumped 29 percent - its biggest one-day drop - to
an all-time low after a Investec raised doubts over the mining
and commodities company's valuation and high debt levels.
"If major commodity prices remain at current levels, our
analysis implies that, in the absence of substantial
restructuring, nearly all the equity value of both Glencore and
Anglo American could evaporate," Investec analysts wrote.
Anglo American shares fell 10.1 percent.
The FTSE 350 mining index was down 9 percent at
its lowest since December 2008. Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton
and Antofagasta all fell more than 4.5 percent.
"One cannot deny the fact that investors are - if the
(Glencore) share price is telling you anything - extremely
concerned about the near-term outlook," Charles Stanley market
analyst, Jeremy Batstone-Carr, said.
The outlook for China's economy was also a drag, with
forecasts pointing to a likely shrinking of its factory sector
for the second month in a row. Profits earned by Chinese
industrial companies declined at the sharpest rate in four years
in August, according to official data.
"It may be too soon to believe a bottom is in (for commodity
prices)," London Capital Group analyst, Brenda Kelly, said.
On the deal-making front, Vodafone was hit by news that
tie-up talks between the network operator and Liberty Global had
collapsed. Vodafone shares were down 4.8 percent, their lowest
level in 10 months.
Among standout gainers, brewer SABMiller touched
six-month highs, rising 1.3 percent after a report in the Sunday
Times that Anheuser-Busch might bid about $106 billion
for the company.
"News of the proposed takeover of SABMiller ... has put M&A
firmly in the spotlight," HSBC strategists wrote in a note to
clients. "We believe (companies) will increasingly choose to buy
(rivals) because the macro is so uncertain."
(Editing by Louise Ireland)