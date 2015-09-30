* FTSE 100 up 1.8 pct, in line with European rebound
* Sainsbury enjoys best 1-day gain since 2007
* But UK stocks still set for worst quarter since 2011
* Glencore surges as metal prices recover
LONDON, Sept 30 A forecast-beating quarterly
performance from supermarket chain Sainsbury's helped
boost UK shares amid a broader market rebound on Wednesday, with
Glencore also recovering from a painful sell-off.
There was also an acceleration in British house price growth
in September, according to mortgage lender Nationwide, adding to
evidence the housing market has regained momentum.
UK and European equities were however on track for their
worst quarter since the euro-zone crisis in 2011, with signs of
an alarming slowdown in China and the prospect of an
interest-rate increase in the U.S. taking the wind out of a
multi-year rally fueled by cheap central bank cash.
The FTSE 100 index was up 1.7 percent at 0757 GMT,
in line with the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index.
Sainsbury's was the top performer in the UK, up 12 percent
and enjoying its best one-day gain since 2007 after lifting its
full-year profit forecast and raising hopes that the battered
food-retail sector could be hitting the bottom.
Rival Morrisons was up 6 percent and Tesco
up 5 percent.
"Sainsbury's is doing better than even they expected ...
This is good news for the UK average basket size spend,"
Bernstein analysts wrote in a note to clients.
Glencore extended its recovery after a torrid
30-percent sell-off on Monday, driven by fears it was not doing
enough to cut its debt pile in the face of slumping metals
prices. Its shares were up 5.9 percent after the company said it
had no solvency issues.
Bid talk lifted electrical goods retailer Darty, up
15 percent after French books and music retailer Fnac
said it had made a proposal to buy the company in a deal valuing
it at 533 million pounds.
Worldwide mergers and acquisitions are close to a record and
with interest rates still at rock-bottom, investors expect
takeovers to buoy markets going forward despite extra
volatility.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Tom Heneghan)