* FTSE 100 up 2.2 pct, slightly underperforms European
rebound
* Sainsbury on track for biggest 1-day gain ever
* But UK stocks set for worst quarter since 2011
* Glencore surges as metal prices recover
By Kit Rees and Lionel Laurent
LONDON, Sept 30 A forecast-beating quarterly
performance from supermarket chain Sainsbury's helped
boost UK shares amid a broader market rebound on Wednesday, with
Glencore also recovering from a painful sell-off.
There was also an acceleration in British house price growth
in September, according to mortgage lender Nationwide, adding to
evidence the housing market has regained momentum.
UK and European equities were, however, on track for their
worst quarter since the euro zone crisis in 2011, with signs of
an alarming slowdown in China and the prospect of an
interest-rate increase in the United States taking the wind out
of a multi-year rally fuelled by cheap central bank cash.
"People have been very quick to try and take risk off, but I
think one good thing is that it has brought valuations back to a
reasonable level," said Atif Latif, director of trading at
Guardian Stockbrokers. He added that he thought the next quarter
would see an improvement.
The FTSE 100 index was up 2.2 percent at 6,037.47
points at 1354 GMT, slightly underperforming the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index.
Sainsbury was the top performer in the UK, up 14 percent and
on track for its best one-day gain ever after lifting its
full-year profit forecast and raising hopes that the battered
food-retail sector could be hitting the bottom.
Rival Morrisons was up 5.8 percent and Tesco
up 7.5 percent.
"Sainsbury's is doing better than even they expected ...
This is good news for the UK average basket size spend,"
Bernstein analysts wrote in a note to clients.
Glencore extended its recovery after a 30-percent
sell-off on Monday driven by fears it was not doing enough to
cut its debt pile in the face of slumping metals prices. Its
shares were up 12.5 percent on Wednesday after the company said
it had no solvency issues.
"We think the market's taken it as a crisis of confidence as
opposed to anything else," said Guardian Stockbrokers' Latif.
The statement by Glencore's management and the defence of their
balance sheet did seem to be reassuring, he added.
Bid talk lifted electrical goods retailer Darty up
17.6 percent after French books and music retailer Fnac
said it had made a proposal to buy the company in a
deal valuing it at 533 million pounds.
Worldwide mergers and acquisitions are close to a record and
with interest rates still at rock-bottom, investors expect
takeovers to buoy markets going forward despite extra
volatility.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Mark Heinrich)