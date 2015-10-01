* FTSE 100 up 1.2 percent, slightly outperforms Europe
* Natural resources cos rally as commodity prices steady
* Miner Glencore leads the gainers
* Tullow Oil surges 11 percent
By Kit Rees
LONDON Oct 1 UK shares rallied on Thursday as
miners and oil & gas companies were boosted by higher
commodities prices, following weak Chinese data that prompted
hopes for further stimulus.
Data from China, the world's biggest consumer of raw
materials, showed on Thursday that its factory activity shrank
in September.
Traders are now betting on sector specific stimulus from
Chinese authorities to shore up its manufacturing industry.
"China is warming investor sentiment this morning, really
pushing the markets higher," Jonathan Roy, advisory investment
manager at Charles Hanover Investments, said, adding the fact
that Chinese markets were closed for a holiday on Thursday
removed uncertainty.
"[There are] some hopes of stability there," he said.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 1.5 percent at
6,154.80 points at 0850 GMT, slightly outperforming European
indexes.
Miners led the gainers after metals prices were
buoyed by the Chinese data, with copper rising as traders moved
to short-cover their positions in holiday-thinned trading.
Glencore was up 5.3 percent after a note from
broker Citi maintained its "buy" rating on the stock. It also
cut jobs at its South African coal mine.
The Swiss-based miner plummeted to an all-time low on Monday
over fears concerning its $30 billion debt pile, yet rebounded
on Tuesday after saying that its business remained operationally
and financially robust.
"There seems to be quite a consensus that the move earlier
on in the week was a little bit overdone ... how long this move
to the upside lasts remains to be seen," said Charles Hanover
Investments' Roy.
Fellow miners Anglo American and BHP Billiton
also rose, up 3 percent and 2.4 percent respectively.
Crude oil prices, which edged higher on an estimation that
demand had risen in the first half of the year, boosted British
oil & gas companies, with Tullow Oil leading the FTSE 250
mid-cap index, surging 11 percent.
(Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Tom Heneghan)