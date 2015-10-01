* FTSE 100 up 1.1 percent, outperforms Europe

* Natural resource firms rally as commodity prices steady

* Glencore gives up early gains in volatile trade

* Tullow Oil rises 8 percent (Adds quotes, detail)

By Alistair Smout and Kit Rees

LONDON Oct 1 UK shares rallied on Thursday as miners and oil & gas companies were boosted by higher commodities prices following weak Chinese data that raised hopes for further stimulus, although Glencore gave up early gains.

Data from China, the world's biggest consumer of raw materials, showed on Thursday that its factory activity shrank in September.

Traders are now betting on sector-specific stimulus from Chinese authorities to shore up its manufacturing industry.

"Markets are betting on stimulus. We're starting to see policy responses, trying to reassure investors that while growth is slowing, there will be action," said Andrew Milligan, head of global strategy at Standard Life Investments, citing a cut in tax on car sales earlier in the week as an example.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 1.1 percent at 6,128.79 points at 1338 GMT, outperforming European indexes.

Oil companies led the gainers, with BP rising 4.1 percent and Royal Dutch Shell 3.6 percent.

They were pushed higher by the price of oil exceeding $49 a barrel as an emerging risk premium over the situation in Syria countered further signs of an economic slowdown in Asia and rising U.S. inventories.

UK mining companies also rallied, with BHP Billiton and Anglo American up 2-3 percent after metals prices were buoyed by the Chinese data. Copper rose as traders moved to short-cover their positions in holiday-thinned trading.

Bucking the trend was Glencore, which saw early gains evaporate as the stock continued to trade in a volatile way.

The Swiss-based miner plummeted around 30 percent to an all-time low on Monday over fears about its $30 billion debt pile, yet rebounded on Tuesday after declaring that its business remained operationally and financially robust.

Having risen to nearly 100p in early trade, it reversed that rise of over 7 percent, dropping nearly 5 percent. It last traded flat at 91.55p.

"What's stunning with markets at the moment is the degree of day-to-day volatility... and Glencore is an example of this," Milligan said.

Among the FTSE 250 mid-cap stocks, Tullow Oil rose 11.2 percent after the oil producer said that it retained its $3.7 billion lending facility.

Supermarkets were among the top fallers following strong gains on Wednesday, with WM Morrison down 2.2 percent, also trading without entitlement to its latest dividend payout. [ID: nL5N11Y0ZZ]

Sainsbury fell 1.1 percent after boosting the sector in the previous session with a rise of nearly 14 percent after it said it would beat profit forecasts.

Peer Tesco fell 1.6 percent after HSBC cut its target price on the stock. (Editing by Ralph Boulton)