* FTSE 100 up 0.2 percent, boosted by commodity firms
* Glencore gives up early gains in volatile trade
(Updates with closing prices, detail and prices)
By Alistair Smout and Kit Rees
LONDON Oct 1 UK shares outperformed their
European counterparts on Thursday as mining and oil and gas
companies rose, although weakness on Wall Street trimmed the
gains.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed just 10.86
points higher, up 0.2 percent at 6,072.47 points, having been up
by more than 1 percent for most of the session.
Mining group Glencore epitomised volatility in the
broader market. Having risen to nearly 100p in early trade, it
reversed that rise of over 7 percent, dropping nearly 5 percent,
and closed down 0.6 percent at 91.02 pence.
This week the stock has plummeted about 30 percent to an
all-time low and rebound the following session after declaring
that its business remained operationally and financially robust.
"What's stunning with markets at the moment is the degree of
day-to-day volatility ... and Glencore is an example of this,"
Standard Life Investments head of global strategy, Andrew
Milligan, said.
The FTSE 100 outperformed European indexes, most of which
closed in negative territory, tracking U.S. stocks lower.
Sentiment was dampened as the U.S. manufacturing sector slowed
in September while remaining at its lowest level since May 2013.
Similar data from China, the world's biggest consumer of raw
materials, showed that its factory activity shrank in September.
Traders took heart from that data, however, and are now
betting on sector-specific stimulus from Chinese authorities to
shore up its manufacturing industry.
"Markets are betting on stimulus. We're starting to see
policy responses, trying to reassure investors that while growth
is slowing, there will be action," Milligan said, citing a cut
in tax on car sales this week as an example.
Oil companies were among top gainers, with BP rising
2.5 percent and Royal Dutch Shell up 2.4 percent.
They retained most of their gains, even after Brent crude
slid weakened following the Wall Street opening. It had risen
over $49 a barrel as jitters over the situation in Syria
countered further signs of an economic slowdown in Asia and
rising U.S. inventories.
UK mining companies rallied, with BHP Billiton and
Anglo American up between about one and two percent
after metals prices were buoyed by the Chinese data.
Copper rose as traders covered their positions in thin trading.
Among the FTSE 250 mid-cap stocks, Tullow Oil rose
9.6 percent after the oil producer said that it retained its
$3.7 billion lending facility.
Supermarkets were among the biggest fallers following strong
gains on Wednesday, with WM Morrison down 2.7 percent,
also trading without entitlement to its latest dividend payout.
Sainsbury fell 1.9 percent after boosting the
sector in the previous session with a rise of nearly 14 percent
after it said it would beat profit forecasts.
Sector peer Tesco fell 2.7 percent after HSBC cut
its target price on the stock.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)