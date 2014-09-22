* FTSE 100 falls 0.9 pct, Tesco slumps 7.8 pct
* Tesco hit after overstating H1 profit
* Mining stocks weaken on concerns over China economy
* Petrofac gains; Barclays upgrades to 'overweight'
By Tricia Wright and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 22 Britain's top equity index slid
on Monday, led lower by supermarket retailer Tesco
which slumped after finding a fault in its accounts that led it
to overstate its first-half profit forecast.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 equity index, which rose 0.3
percent on Friday on relief that Scotland voted against breaking
away from the UK, was down 58.35 points, or 0.9 percent, at
6,779.57 points by 1015 GMT.
The FTSE 350 Mining Index was down by 2.6
percent, on concerns that a flash manufacturing PMI reading from
China, the world's biggest metals consumer, could come in below
the 50 point level on Tuesday, indicating that manufacturing
activity is contracting.
A 7.8 percent fall at Tesco took the most points off the
FTSE 100, after it lowered its profit forecast by 250 million
pounds ($408 million) in its third warning this year.
Traders said Tesco's admission would add more pressure to a
company that has lost market share this year to discount rivals.
"Tesco used to be the most innovative store in the grocery
market but given that Aldi and Lidl have taken its customers by
cutting the price of their products without compromising too
much on quality, Tesco has been extremely slow to respond to
those changes. Today's news is another disaster for the
company," said AvaTrade chief market analyst Naeem Aslam.
A decline in the shares of major miners such as Anglo
American and Glencore, also pegged back the
FTSE.
Basil Petrides, a sales trader at Beaufort Securities, said
the mining sector would underperform as long as there were
concerns about a Chinese economic slowdown and a fall in the
price of iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI.
"I'm not buying the dips on miners at present. The miners
are going to come under pressure as the iron ore price continues
to fall," said Petrides.
Glencore's shares were also impacted after smaller rival
London Mining said the two firms were embroiled in a
contract dispute.
Among bright spots, Petrofac climbed 1.5 percent as
Barclays upgraded its rating on the oil and gas services company
to "overweight" from "equal-weight", saying it had had a
mid-life crisis but its core market has come back.
Some traders remained optimistic that the FTSE 100 would
gradually rise towards the end of the year to challenge 7,000
points, which would mark a record high.
The FTSE has been supported over the course of this year by
Britain's economic recovery, and a pick-up in corporate takeover
activity.
"I would be simply amazed if the FTSE failed to test 7,000
points," said InterTrader chief market strategist Steve Ruffley.
