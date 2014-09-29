* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index falls 0.2 percent

* Asia-exposed stocks among top fallers

* Mid-cap Balfour Beatty slumps after profit warning

By Tricia Wright and Atul Prakash

LONDON, Sept 29 Britain's top share index fell on Monday as unrest in Hong Kong weighed on Asia-exposed stocks and concern over demand for metals hit miners.

The UK mining index fell 0.7 percent as copper prices sank to their lowest level in almost three months, weighed down by a sharp rise in the dollar and uncertainty about the outlook for growth in China.

Investors trimmed their exposure to companies with a strong presence in Asia amid the heaviest unrest in Hong Kong since China took back control of the former British colony two decades ago.

"Events in Hong Kong are unfortunately adding to pre-existing nerves with regards to the outlook for China - a key export market for the miners," said Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"In addition, the slowdown in recent European economic indicators is also casting a shadow over commodity demand, whilst the previous spike in metal prices looks to have raised supply, a factor now also weighing on prices."

The FTSE 100 index was down 15.19 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,634.20 points by 1051 GMT, after falling to its lowest level since early August on Friday. The index dropped 2.8 percent last week and is down almost 2 percent so far this year.

Asia-exposed banks Standard Chartered and HSBC both fell 1.7 percent, while miners Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton, which have significant operations in Asia, were down 1.2 percent and 0.8 percent respectively.

"We're seeing some impact on the international banks, especially Standard Chartered," said Jeremy Batstone-Carr, head of private client research at Charles Stanley.

"It's clear that disruption is weighing on investor sentiment. The longer disruption continues the more likely its impact will become material for businesses with exposure to the former colony."

Among sharp movers, mid-cap company Balfour Beatty slumped 20.5 percent after it warned that profit in its UK construction services division would be around 75 million pounds ($122 million) less than expected due to additional losses and writedowns across a number of contracts.

On the positive side, oil and gas services company Petrofac topped the blue-chip leader board with a 2.2 percent rise after Credit Suisse lifted its rating on the stock to "outperform" from "neutral", mainly on valuation grounds.

Compass Group, meanwhile, rose 1.7 percent after the world's biggest catering firm maintained its outlook. Analysts said the expected negative impact of currency movements on both revenues and underlying operating profit was marginally better than previously outlined.

And Aberdeen Asset Management firmed 1.3 percent after saying its assets under management rose 3 percent to 331.2 billion pounds at end-August. (Editing by Hugh Lawson)