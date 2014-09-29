* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index down 0.1 percent

* Asia-exposed stocks among top fallers

* Supermarkets weak ahead of Sainsburys' trading update

* Mid-cap Balfour Beatty slumps after profit warning

By Tricia Wright and Atul Prakash

LONDON, Sept 29 Britain's top share index fell on Monday as unrest in Hong Kong weighed on Asia-exposed stocks and concern over demand for metals hit miners.

The UK mining index shed 0.9 percent after copper prices sank to their lowest level in almost three months, weighed down by a sharp rise in the dollar and uncertainty about the outlook for growth in China.

Concern over the situation in Hong Kong also hit the market. Democracy protesters defied volleys of tear gas and police baton charges in the centre of the global financial hub on Monday, in one of the biggest challenges Beijing has faced since the Tiananmen Square crackdown 25 years ago.

"Events in Hong Kong are unfortunately adding to pre-existing nerves with regards to the outlook for China - a key export market for the miners," said Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"In addition, the slowdown in recent European economic indicators is also casting a shadow over commodity demand, whilst the previous spike in metal prices looks to have raised supply, a factor now also weighing on prices."

The FTSE 100 index was down 8.03 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,641.36 points by 1444 GMT. The index dropped 2.8 percent last week and is down 1.6 percent so far this year.

Banks active in Asia such as HSBC and Standard Chartered fell 2.3 percent and 1.7 percent while miners Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton, which have big Asian operations, were down 1.3 percent and 0.7 percent respectively.

"We're seeing some impact on the international banks, especially Standard Chartered," said Jeremy Batstone-Carr, head of private client research at Charles Stanley.

"It's clear that disruption is weighing on investor sentiment. The longer disruption continues the more likely its impact will become material for businesses with exposure to the former colony."

Supermarkets came under pressure as investors braced for more grim news from the sector later in the week when Sainsburys updates the market on its trading.

Sainsburys shed 1.3 percent. Tesco fell 1.9 percent as Morgan Stanley cut its price target for the stock to 190 pence from 230 pence after last week's profit warning, and Morrisons was 1.4 percent weaker.

Mid-cap company Balfour Beatty slumped almost 16 percent after it warned that profit in its UK construction services division would be around 75 million pounds ($122 million) less than expected due to additional losses and writedowns across a number of contracts.

On the positive side, oil and gas services company Petrofac topped the blue-chip leader board with a 3.4 percent rise after Credit Suisse lifted its rating on the stock to "outperform" from "neutral", mainly on valuation grounds.

Compass Group, meanwhile, climbed 1.9 percent after the world's biggest catering firm maintained its outlook. Analysts said the expected negative impact of currency movements on both revenues and underlying operating profit was marginally better than previously outlined. (Editing by Hugh Lawson)