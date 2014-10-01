* FTSE 100 at lowest level since early August
* Sainsbury cuts sales forecast and puts dividend on review
* Regulators probe Tesco
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 1 Britain's top equity index fell to
its lowest level in nearly two months on Wednesday, as a new
slump in the shares of supermarket retailers hit the market.
Sainsbury fell 6.6 percent after the supermarket
operator cut its annual sales forecast and put its dividend
under review. Rival Tesco weakened 3.8 percent after
saying it was under investigation by regulators.
The investigation into Tesco comes after an accounting
scandal that has wiped some 4 billion pounds ($6.5 billion) off
its market capitalisation over the past week and a half.
"Dire news from the supermarket sector shows that investors
should still be looking elsewhere. Any rally in supermarket
shares will be an invitation for fresh selling," said IG market
analyst Chris Beauchamp.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down by 1.1
percent, or 70.95 points, at 6,551.77 points going into the
close of the trading day - its lowest level since early August.
"We would be concerned if the FTSE fell below 6,500 or 6,425
points, but we're not ready to jump in with the bears just yet,"
said Joe Neighbour, trading analyst at Central Markets.
The FTSE is down by around 2 percent since the start of
2014, underperforming a gain of around 4 percent on the broader
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index.
(1 US dollar = 0.6175 British pound)
