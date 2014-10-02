* FTSE 100 down 0.4 pct, as traders await ECB meeting
* Ashtead falls, hit by drop in rival Utd Rentals
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 2 Britain's top equity index was on
track for a fourth consecutive day of losses on Thursday, with
equipment rental company Ashtead among the heaviest
fallers after a slump at one of its U.S. rivals.
Investors were also refraining from buying up large, new
equity positions ahead of a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting
later on Thursday, at which the ECB will unveil new plans to
revive the flagging euro zone economy.
The ECB plans to buy asset-backed securities to spur the
market for such debt and supporting lending to the small and
mid-sized firms that form the backbone of the euro zone economy.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down by 0.4
percent, or 23.26 points, at 6,534.26 points by the middle of
the trading day, with the index having fallen for the last three
sessions.
Ashtead fell 4.5 percent, making it the worst-performing
FTSE 100 stock in percentage terms.
Traders attributed Ashtead's fall to a 6 percent drop
overnight in the shares of its rival United Rental, with
both companies impacted by weak U.S. factory activity data
earlier this week. Ashtead derives 84 percent of its revenues
from the United States.
The FTSE 100 is currently some 5 percent below its peak for
this year of 6,904.86 points, reached last month which marked
the FTSE's highest level since early 2000.
"I'd be happy to buy in around these levels," said Dafydd
Davies, partner at Charles Hanover Investments, who saw scope
for a rebound on the FTSE from its current position.
Others were more cautious, pointing to concerns over ongoing
civil protests in Hong Kong as weighing on financial markets.
"The overall impression is that sentiment has shifted to a
more negative bias," said Bill McNamara, technical analyst at
Charles Stanley.
(additional reporting by Tricia Wright and Alasdair Pal;
Editing by Hugh Lawson)