* FTSE 100 closes down 1.7 pct at 6,446.39 points
* FTSE at lowest closing level since December 2013
* Traders say disappointed at ECB Governor Draghi's comments
* Ashtead falls, hit by drop in rival Utd Rentals
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 2 Britain's top equity index slid to
its lowest closing level so far this year on Thursday on
disappointment with the European Central Bank's latest stimulus
measures.
The UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended down by 1.7
percent, or 111.13 points, at 6,446.39 points - its lowest
closing level since ending at 6,439.96 points in December 2013,
and marking one of its worst daily sessions in 2014.
ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank would begin to buy
covered bonds, a form of secured debt, from banks in mid-October
and purchase asset-backed securities (ABS) - bundled loans - at
some point this quarter.
But the bank did not specify an overall amount for the
ABS-buying programme, and traders were dismayed that Draghi gave
no further hints about extra measures such as quantitative
easing (QE).
"We expected more of a bazooka for the market," said JNF
Capital trader Rick Jones.
Nevertheless, Jones said he would look to buy into the FTSE
100 on the back of its recent retreat, on expectations that the
FTSE would rebound later in the year.
Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar also felt the FTSE was
worth buying at current levels, saying the index could recover
from here provided any further declines did not push it below
this year's intraday lows in the 6,420 point region that were
reached in early February.
"If we can bounce from here, then we could have a good rally
into the year-end. But if we break below this year's intraday
low, then all bets are off," said Afsar.
ASHTEAD FALLS
Equipment rental company Ashtead was the
worst-performing FTSE stock in percentage terms, falling 4.6
percent.
Traders attributed Ashtead's fall to a 6 percent drop on
Wednesday in the shares of its rival United Rental, with
both companies hurt by weak U.S. factory activity data this
week. Ashtead derives 84 percent of its revenues from the United
States.
The FTSE 100 is currently some 7 percent below its peak for
this year of 6,904.86 points, reached last month which marked
the FTSE's highest level since early 2000.
The index has fallen by around 5 percent since the start of
2014, underperforming a near 2 percent gain in the broader,
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index.
Dafydd Davies, partner at Charles Hanover Investments, said
he would be happy to buy the FTSE at current levels but others
were more cautious, pointing out negative factors such as civil
protests in Hong Kong that have weighed on financial markets.
"The overall impression is that sentiment has shifted to a
more negative bias," said Bill McNamara, technical analyst at
Charles Stanley.
(additional reporting by Tricia Wright and Alasdair Pal;
Editing by Hugh Lawson and Susan Thomas)