* FTSE 100 down 0.5 pct
* Miners benefit after Glencore merger rejected by Rio
* Index hit by poor data from Germany
By Alistair Smout
EDINBURGH, Oct 7 A merger approach to Rio Tinto
lifted the mining sector as a whole on Tuesday, helping
the FTSE 100 to outperform its European peers even
though Britain's top share index fell.
Investors' appetite for stocks was broadly dented by weak
industrial data from Germany.
Rio Tinto rose 5.2 percent, set for its biggest gain for two
years, after the global miner said on Tuesday that it rejected a
merger approach from smaller rival Glencore Plc to
create a $160 billion mining and trading giant in August.
Traders said that a deal was still possible, and could
benefit both companies.
"A merger, to our mind, makes some sense: increasing
diversification and with little overlap but potentially powerful
synergies," analysts at Barclays said in a note.
"But Rio Tinto (or indeed Glencore) do not do 'mergers'
lightly in our view."
Other miners such as Anglo American and BHP Billiton
also gained as traders speculated that other deals could
be afoot, while Antofagasta was up 1.6 percent,
benefiting also from two broker upgrades.
The FTSE 350 mining sector was up 2.2 percent,
and in all, basic materials contributed 12 points to the FTSE
100.
That wasn't enough to keep the index in positive territory,
and it was down 35.45 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,528.20, at
0742 GMT.
Appetite for stocks was dented by German industrial output
fell far more than expected in August and posted its biggest
drop since the financial crisis in early 2009, data showed on
Tuesday.
Britain's FTSE outperformed the German DAX, down
0.9 percent, and the French CAC, down 0.7 percent.
"The falls in the FTSE are likely a readacross from Europe,
with the much softer than expected German data weighing us
down," Alastair McCaig, analyst at IG, said.
"The euro zone has depended on Germany to drive growth
almost single-handedly, and if its economy is slowing down, then
it's not good for the continent."
At the bottom of the index was fund management firm
Schroders, down 3.3 percent after Bank of
America/Merrill cut the stock to "underperform" from "buy".
(Editing by Tom Heneghan)