By Alistair Smout

EDINBURGH, Oct 7 A merger approach to Rio Tinto lifted the mining sector as a whole on Tuesday, helping the FTSE 100 to outperform its European peers even though Britain's top share index fell.

Investors' appetite for stocks was broadly dented by weak industrial data from Germany.

Rio Tinto rose 5.2 percent, set for its biggest gain for two years, after the global miner said on Tuesday that it rejected a merger approach from smaller rival Glencore Plc to create a $160 billion mining and trading giant in August.

Traders said that a deal was still possible, and could benefit both companies.

"A merger, to our mind, makes some sense: increasing diversification and with little overlap but potentially powerful synergies," analysts at Barclays said in a note.

"But Rio Tinto (or indeed Glencore) do not do 'mergers' lightly in our view."

Other miners such as Anglo American and BHP Billiton also gained as traders speculated that other deals could be afoot, while Antofagasta was up 1.6 percent, benefiting also from two broker upgrades.

The FTSE 350 mining sector was up 2.2 percent, and in all, basic materials contributed 12 points to the FTSE 100.

That wasn't enough to keep the index in positive territory, and it was down 35.45 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,528.20, at 0742 GMT.

Appetite for stocks was dented by German industrial output fell far more than expected in August and posted its biggest drop since the financial crisis in early 2009, data showed on Tuesday.

Britain's FTSE outperformed the German DAX, down 0.9 percent, and the French CAC, down 0.7 percent.

"The falls in the FTSE are likely a readacross from Europe, with the much softer than expected German data weighing us down," Alastair McCaig, analyst at IG, said.

"The euro zone has depended on Germany to drive growth almost single-handedly, and if its economy is slowing down, then it's not good for the continent."

At the bottom of the index was fund management firm Schroders, down 3.3 percent after Bank of America/Merrill cut the stock to "underperform" from "buy". (Editing by Tom Heneghan)