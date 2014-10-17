* FTSE 100 up 1.4 pct, bouncing up off 15-month lows
* Broker upgrade lifts Tullow Oil shares
* Rolls-Royce slumps after profit warning
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 17 Britain's top equity index
rebounded from 15-month lows on Friday as concern eased over the
state of the U.S. economy, while Tullow Oil benefited
from a broker upgrade.
Rolls-Royce missed the rally, slumping 14.9 percent
after it warned that deteriorating economies in areas such as
Europe and China meant its profits would not rise next year as
it had forecast.
"All very disappointing, and we expect shares to weaken
today," said Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Andy Chambers, commenting
on Rolls-Royce's warning.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 equity index, which had
fallen some 5 percent in the first four days of this week to
reach 15-month lows, gained 1.4 percent to 6,282.77 points going
into the close of the trading session.
Tullow Oil was the best-performing stock in percentage
terms, rising 8.5 percent after Societe Generale upgraded its
rating on Tullow to "buy" from "hold".
The FTSE was buoyed by Thursday's encouraging U.S. jobless
claims and industrial output data, which helped world stock
markets edge up from earlier lows. Comments from St. Louis
Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard that the Fed may
keep up its bond-buying economic stimulus programme also helped.
Further evidence of signs of relative strength in the U.S.
economy emerged on Friday from data which showed consumer
sentiment rose in October to its highest level in more than
seven years.
The FTSE 100 hit a peak of 6,904.86 points at the start of
September, its highest since early 2000. It has since lost
ground and is down 7 percent since the start of 2014.
Even though many investors say the U.S. economy looks
robust, weak German data in the past two weeks has heightened
concern about Europe. Investors are also worried about Greece's
plans to quit an international bailout programme earlier than
scheduled and the risk of early elections there.
"After hitting a key support level yesterday and bouncing
off it, the FTSE is in a consolidation mode. Key resistance
exists at around 6,440, so until we climb above that I'm not
sure we're out of the woods," said Jeremy Batstone-Carr, head of
private client research at Charles Stanley.
