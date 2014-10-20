* FTSE 100 falls 0.8 pct
* Energy stocks weigh as analysts cut earnings estimates
* Tesco up on media report of bid interest for Asian assets
LONDON, Oct 20 Britain's top equity resumed its
fall on Monday, giving back half the gains made in the previous
session, as investors reckoned with reduced earnings
expectations for oil companies after a slump in oil prices.
At 1419 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down
by 49.89 points, or 0.8 percent, at 6,260.40 points, after
rising 114 points on Friday.
The FTSE, which hit a 15-month low on Thursday, has been
volatile in recent weeks. Investors have been unnerved by weak
European economic data just as the U.S. Federal Reserve winds
down its equity-friendly asset-purchase programme.
"There was a huge bounce up on Friday, but I don't think the
volatility will go away," said Hantec Markets analyst Richard
Perry.
Energy shares knocked 23 points off the FTSE as lower oil
prices led analysts to cut their profit forecasts for a number
of companies.
Brent was down 144 cents at $84.72/barrel after
falling close to a four-year low at $82.60 last week, hit by
weakening demand at a time of ample supply.
Goldman Sachs cut its earnings estimates for the oil
services sector by 18 percent to 22 percent, leaving the bank
20-25 percent below consensus.
"Historical correlations between oil prices and European oil
service revenues imply there is a 10 percent-20 percent
downside potential to revenue from 2014 (estimated) levels on
scenarios of Brent oil prices at US$90/80/bl," Goldman analysts
said in a note.
Oil explorer Petrofac fell 2.8 percent as Goldman,
Societe Generale and Natixis cut their target prices for the
company. Gas major BG Group slid 4 percent. Royal Dutch Shell's
two listings dropped more than 2 percent.
TESCO OUTPERFORMS
Supermarket chain Tesco, whose shares have slumped
some 20 percent over the last month after it said its profits
had been overstated, beat the broader market downturn to rise 3
percent, making it the best-performing FTSE stock in percentage
terms.
Traders attributed Monday's gain to a report in The Times
that private equity companies were planning to make offers for
Tesco's 9 billion-pound ($14.5 billion) Asian business, and to a
Sky News report that Tesco's accounting black hole would be
smaller than originally stated.
"There's probably a bit of bargain hunting going on with
Tesco at these levels, but I still think they've got more
problems to face down the road," said Central Markets trading
analyst Joe Neighbour.
Small-cap Spirit Pub Company surged 7.4 percent to
97.75 pence after it said its board was in talks with brewer and
pub owner Greene King Plc on a revised 109.5
pence-per-share takeover offer.
(1 US dollar = 0.6208 British pound)
