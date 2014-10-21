* FTSE 100 up 1.4 pct, continues rebound off 15-month lows
* Higher oil price lifts BP and Shell
* Shire buoyed by Paulson comments on Allergan tie-up
* ARM slumps after Q3 results disappoint
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 21 Gains in major oil companies and
drugmaker Shire helped Britain's top equity index extend
its rebound on Tuesday after falling to 15-month lows last week.
Advances of around 2 percent in both BP and Royal
Dutch Shell added the most points to the blue-chip FTSE
100 index, as the energy sector was buoyed by stronger
oil prices.
Brent crude oil, which had fallen to four-year lows
last week, held onto gains at around $86 a barrel after data
showed robust oil demand in China, the world's largest energy
consumer.
"The oil majors are benefiting from a rise in the underlying
oil price, but unless the crude oil price can move much further
beyond last week's lows and hold onto the rebound, those oil
stocks could fall back again," said Dafydd Davies, partner at
Charles Hanover Investments.
The FTSE 100 index was up by 1.4 percent at 6,354.76
points going into the close of the trading session.
Shire rose 2.3 percent after Reuters reported that Allergan
shareholder Paulson & Co was urging the firm to merge
with Shire as an alternative to a deal with hostile bidder
Valeant Pharmaceuticals.
Online fashion retailer ASOS, which is not listed
on the FTSE 100 but is part of the broader London stock market,
also surged, by 14.4 percent, after the company expressed
confidence it could reach its annual sales target of 2.5 billion
pounds ($4 billion) by 2020. Price cuts would help to reignite
growth after three profit warnings this year.
ARM SLUMPS
Chip designer ARM, however, missed out on the
broader market rally, tumbling 7 percent after its third-quarter
results lagged some market forecasts.
The FTSE 100 hit a peak of 6,904.86 points at the start of
September, its highest since early 2000.
The index slumped last week after weak European economic
data, but some traders said the FTSE's rebound at the start of
this week meant there was a good chance it could now push on for
the rest of October.
"I expect stocks to post gains across the board this week,"
said Mike Jarman, chief market strategist at H2O Markets.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford and Susan Fenton)