* FTSE 100 ends slightly higher, tracks U.S. shares
* Tesco falls after cutting full-year profit outlook
* Unilever drops after lower-than-expected sales
* IAG gains as Credit Suisse adds to "Focus List"
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Oct 23 Britain's top equity index
recovered late on Thursday and ended slightly higher, tracking a
broad rally in U.S. stocks following some strong earnings
results, although a slump in Tesco and Unilever capped gains.
The UK market was also supported by a 3.4 percent rise in
shares of British Airways owner IAG after Credit Suisse
added the company to its "Focus List".
The FTSE 100 index ended up 0.3 percent at 6.419.15
points, after falling as much as 1.4 percent during the day,
while major U.S. indexes surged 1.4 to
1.7 percent on strong results from 3M Co and Caterpillar
.
"Caterpillar has given some tangible credence to the notion
that the U.S. recovery is still on track with its
better-than-expected figures and improving outlook," IG analyst
Alastair McCaig said.
The FTSE has trimmed recent losses after hitting 15-month
lows last week on concerns about the pace of global economic
recovery and deflation in Europe. However, the index is still
down more than 6 percent from a high about one month earlier.
Thursday's gains were limited by a slump in shares of
supermarket operator Tesco and consumer goods group
Unilever.
Unilever fell 3.7 percent after reporting a
weaker-than-expected 2.1 percent rise in third-quarter sales on
a slowdown in emerging markets, while Tesco was the
worst-performing FTSE 100 stock, down 6.6 percent, after
reporting a bigger than expected hole in its accounts.
Tesco found that mistakes in booking income had gone back
further than initially thought, forcing it to scrap its profit
outlook. The stock has fallen around 50 percent this year.
"The lack of any strategy announcement is disappointing,"
Brewin Dolphin analyst Nik Stanojevic said. "While the
accounting issues are still outstanding, they (shares) could
trade lower still. We are also concerned with company stating
that it may need to protect and strengthen the balance sheet."
Tesco's woes also dragged down the shares of rival
supermarket groups. WM Morrison fell 3 percent and
Sainsbury retreated 1.8 percent.
The FTSE 350 Food & Drug Retailers index
slumped 4.8 percent, extending the sector's total losses so far
this year to more than 40 percent.
"Tesco is not in a position to offer full year profit
guidance and management states the need to create head room for
the future," Shore Capital analyst Darren Shirley said. "As such
there is a further risk of earnings downgrades."
Property agency Foxtons, which is listed on the
mid-cap FTSE 250 index, slumped 19.6 percent after the
company said its core earnings would fall due to a sharp drop in
demand in the London property market.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison
Williams and Hugh Lawson)