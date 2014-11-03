* FTSE 100 up 0.1 pct
* easyJet, IAG among top risers
* HSBC falls after latest update
By Alistair Smout
EDINBURGH, Nov 3 Britain's top share index
received strong support from airlines on Monday after Irish peer
Ryanair lifted its profit forecast, though gains were
limited by weakness in HSBC and miners.
Airline operators easyJet and International Airline
Group, which owns British Airways, rose 3 percent and
1.6 percent respectively after the update from Ryanair.
The FTSE 100 edged up 3.25 points, or 0.1 percent,
to 6,549.72 by 0836 GMT, holding its ground after strong gains
last week on the Bank of Japan's unexpected boost of its
monetary stimulus programme.
The FTSE 350 travel and leisure sector rose 0.8
percent, the top sectoral gainer, and is up 13.2 percent since
Oct 16.
The sector hit its lowest level for a year in October, with
sentiment knocked by worries over whether the spread of Ebola
and unrest in the Middle East could severely limit travel.
However, Ryanair's figures came a week after IAG increased
it profit guidance, lifting sentiment.
"There's plenty of positive momentum in the airline sector,
and it's a solid set of numbers that is being well received by
the market," Atif Latif, director of trading at Guardian
Stockbrokers, said.
"We have seen sector weakness and volatility over the last
few weeks led by geopolitical concerns and Ebola headlines ...
but we do see a move higher in capacity trends."
Early gains were curtailed after HSBC gave its
latest corporate update at 0815 GMT, shortly after the market
opened.
Europe's biggest bank fell 2 percent, wiping over nine
points off the index, after reporting a 12 percent fall in
underlying earnings after costs rose.
The Asia-focused bank also set aside $378 million to pay a
potential fine from the UK regulator for alleged manipulation of
currency markets.
The banking sector dipped 0.5 percent, partly
retracing a 2.9 percent surge on Friday, made after the Bank of
England's new regulations for the sector were less strict than
expected and as investors welcomed new policy action in Japan.
