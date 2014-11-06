* FTSE 100 down 0.3 percent
* Morrisons surge, lifting supermarkets
* M&S buoyed by broker upgrades
* Index weighed by ex-divs
By Alistair Smout
EDINBURGH, Nov 6 Britain's top share index edged
lower on Thursday, retracing some strong gains made in the
previous session but supported by enthusiasm for retailers after
reassuring corporate updates.
WM Morrisons led the FTSE 100 leaderboard, up 5.5
percent, after reassuring investors over its full year outlook
despite missing forecasts for quarterly sales.
The stock remains down nearly 35 percent for the year, with
traders saying that it was attractively valued, and any good
news was likely to be seized upon.
"They were a miss but forward guidance looks pretty decent.
On valuation basis excluding any spinning off of property
assets, they remain good value over the medium term," Atif
Latif, director of trading at Guardian Stockbrokers, said.
"If we can see evidence of stability and... increasing
market share versus Lidl and Aldi, we still see upside price
action from here."
Fellow supermarkets Tesco and Sainsbury,
who also have suffered from price competition with low-cost
alternatives, rose 1.9 percent and 3.6 percent respectively.
Sainsbury's answer to discounters Aldi and Lidl was unveiled
on Thursday with the opening of its first Netto-branded store,
tasked to win over thrifty shoppers.
Marks & Spencer also made strong gains, benefiting from a
spate of upgrades from brokers and banks such as Goldman Sachs,
UBS and Citigroup, building on a 9.7 percent rise on Wednesday
after its own encouraging results.
It saw 1.2 times its daily average volume of trade within
the first hour, while Morrisons saw two-thirds of its average
volume traded, in contrast to quiet trade in the rest of the
blue-chip index.
As a whole, the FTSE 100 was down 0.34 percent, at
6,516.38 by 0920 GMT, only partially retracing a 1.3 percent
rally in the previous session.
Stocks such as GlaxoSmithKline, Barclays
and BP traded without the attraction of their latest
dividend payment, with stocks going "ex-dividend" wiping 10.1
points off the index.
Traders also cited caution ahead of the European Central
Bank's interest rate decision as holding investors back from
buying the market more broadly.
And despite the enthusiasm for retailers, other corporate
updates missed expectations, with insurer RSA down 1
percent after it said premiums fell.
"The FTSE numbers today are a mixed bag so we will be
looking for some direction from the US futures later on this
morning and keeping an eye on the ECB rates announcement,
although we are not expecting any surprises" Mark Ward, head of
execution trading at Sanlam Securities, said.
The fall was orderly, however, with no stock over 2 percent
lower and volatility, a crude measure of investor fear,
remaining subdued.
Traders expected few surprises from the Bank of England,
which is expected to keep rates at 0.5 percent when its monthly
policy meeting ends at 1200 GMT on Thursday, according to every
forecast in a Reuters poll of 54 economists.
(Editing by Crispian Balmer)