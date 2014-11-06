* FTSE 100 down 0.3 percent

By Alistair Smout

EDINBURGH, Nov 6 Britain's top share index edged lower on Thursday, retracing some strong gains made in the previous session but supported by enthusiasm for retailers after reassuring corporate updates.

WM Morrisons led the FTSE 100 leaderboard, up 5.5 percent, after reassuring investors over its full year outlook despite missing forecasts for quarterly sales.

The stock remains down nearly 35 percent for the year, with traders saying that it was attractively valued, and any good news was likely to be seized upon.

"They were a miss but forward guidance looks pretty decent. On valuation basis excluding any spinning off of property assets, they remain good value over the medium term," Atif Latif, director of trading at Guardian Stockbrokers, said.

"If we can see evidence of stability and... increasing market share versus Lidl and Aldi, we still see upside price action from here."

Fellow supermarkets Tesco and Sainsbury, who also have suffered from price competition with low-cost alternatives, rose 1.9 percent and 3.6 percent respectively.

Sainsbury's answer to discounters Aldi and Lidl was unveiled on Thursday with the opening of its first Netto-branded store, tasked to win over thrifty shoppers.

Marks & Spencer also made strong gains, benefiting from a spate of upgrades from brokers and banks such as Goldman Sachs, UBS and Citigroup, building on a 9.7 percent rise on Wednesday after its own encouraging results.

It saw 1.2 times its daily average volume of trade within the first hour, while Morrisons saw two-thirds of its average volume traded, in contrast to quiet trade in the rest of the blue-chip index.

As a whole, the FTSE 100 was down 0.34 percent, at 6,516.38 by 0920 GMT, only partially retracing a 1.3 percent rally in the previous session.

Stocks such as GlaxoSmithKline, Barclays and BP traded without the attraction of their latest dividend payment, with stocks going "ex-dividend" wiping 10.1 points off the index.

Traders also cited caution ahead of the European Central Bank's interest rate decision as holding investors back from buying the market more broadly.

And despite the enthusiasm for retailers, other corporate updates missed expectations, with insurer RSA down 1 percent after it said premiums fell.

"The FTSE numbers today are a mixed bag so we will be looking for some direction from the US futures later on this morning and keeping an eye on the ECB rates announcement, although we are not expecting any surprises" Mark Ward, head of execution trading at Sanlam Securities, said.

The fall was orderly, however, with no stock over 2 percent lower and volatility, a crude measure of investor fear, remaining subdued.

Traders expected few surprises from the Bank of England, which is expected to keep rates at 0.5 percent when its monthly policy meeting ends at 1200 GMT on Thursday, according to every forecast in a Reuters poll of 54 economists. (Editing by Crispian Balmer)