By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Nov 6 Britain's top share index
surrendered most of its gains and ended slightly higher on
Thursday, with RSA leading insurers lower on weak premiums and
drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline slipping after trading without the
attraction of its latest dividend.
RSA slipped 5 percent, leading the decline on the
blue-chip FTSE 100 index, after saying premiums had
fallen this year because of soft markets and its focus on areas
offering higher returns. Insurer Admiral dropped 2.6
percent.
The FTSE 100 ended 0.18 percent higher at 6,551.15 points,
after rising as much as 6,580.21 earlier. The gains came after
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the ECB's
Governing Council was unanimous in its commitment to using
further unconventional instruments because the risks to economic
recovery remained skewed to the downside.
"Draghi's comments on the ECB's preparedness to stimulate
the economy helped the market to climb higher initially, but
some of those gains evaporated due to the lack of concrete
details," Tom Robertson, senior trader at Accendo Markets.
"However, his comments have reassured investors as the
strategy has worked for the U.S. economy, which is back on track
after the financial crisis."
Weaker drugmakers also curbed the index's gains. Britain's
top drugmaker, GlaxoSmithKline, fell 1.6 percent, wiping
4.3 points off the blue-chip FTSE 100 index. About
three-fourth of the points were lost because the stock went
ex-dividend.
Glaxo was among the biggest decliners in the UK
pharmaceutical and biotechnology index, which fell
0.8 percent.
AstraZeneca, which saw off a $118 billion takeover
bid from Pfizer in May, fell 0.6 percent after
announcing third-quarter results. It raised 2014 sales forecast
but some traders said its results would have needed to be quite
dramatic to have boosted its shares.
"(AstraZeneca's) third-quarter earnings per share have
fallen, with investment into potential new blockbuster drugs
still ongoing. Revenues in Europe have retreated, whilst the
resumption of a progressive dividend policy has yet to be made,"
Keith Bowman, analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers, said.
However, the market was underpinned by a rally in retail
stocks. The FTSE 350 food and drug retailers index
rose 3.7 percent, boosted by a 6.2 percent jump in WM Morrisons
. Britain's No. 4 grocer reassured investors over its
full-year outlook despite missing sales forecasts.
The stock remains down nearly 35 percent for the year, with
traders saying that it was attractively valued, and any good
news was likely to be seized upon.
"They were a miss, but forward guidance looks pretty decent.
On a valuation basis, excluding any spinning off of property
assets, they remain good value over the medium term," said Atif
Latif, the director of trading at Guardian Stockbrokers.
"If we can see evidence of stability and ... increasing
market share versus Lidl and Aldi, we still see upside price
action from here."
Fellow supermarkets Tesco and Sainsbury's,
which also have suffered from price competition with low-cost
alternatives, rose 3.2 percent and 6 percent respectively.
Sainsbury's showed off its answer to discounters Aldi and
Lidl on Thursday with the opening of its first Netto-branded
store, which targets thrifty shoppers.
Marks & Spencer rose 5.9 percent, benefiting from a
spate of upgrades from brokers and banks such as Goldman Sachs,
UBS and Citigroup, building on a 9.7 percent rise on Wednesday
after its own encouraging results.
