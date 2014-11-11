* FTSE 100 closes up 0.2 pct at 6,627.40 points
* Vodafone surges 5.4 pct after raising earnings outlook
* Sainsbury rises ahead of results on Wednesday
* InterContinental Hotels rises as hedge fund urges tie-up
* Fall in oil price hits shares of oil companies
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Nov 11 Britain's top equity index
advanced to its highest level in more than a month on Tuesday,
as a rise in mobile operator Vodafone and supermarket
retailer Sainsbury offset a slump in energy stocks.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up by 0.2
percent, or 16.15 points, at 6,627.40 points - its best closing
level since late September.
The shares of Vodafone, the world's second-biggest mobile
operator, rose 5.4 percent after the company lifted its earnings
outlook.
Sainsbury also advanced 5.7 percent, which traders said
reflected investors cancelling negative "short" bets on the
stock ahead of Sainsbury's interim results on Wednesday.
Cutting costs, investment, prices and dividends are likely
to be among the initiatives announced by new Sainsbury boss Mike
Coupe on Wednesday, when he reveals his plan for coping with the
toughest market conditions for decades.
InterContinental Hotels also rose 3.4 percent after
activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management again urged
InterContinental to merge with a rival, saying a tie-up could
help the company's share price more than double.
However, energy stocks such as BP and Royal Dutch
Shell weakened after the price of Brent crude oil fell
close to four-year lows.
The FTSE hit a peak of 6,904.86 points at the start of
September, its highest since early 2000. It then slumped to
15-month lows in October as weak European economic data knocked
back stock markets but it has since clawed back ground.
Tom Robertson, senior trader at Accendo Markets, said the
FTSE could have a strong run up to Christmas if it managed to
stay above 6,600 points.
Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar thought it unlikely
that the FTSE would hit record highs of 7,000 points by the end
of 2014 - a scenario envisaged by many earlier this year - but
said he would still use any dips in the FTSE as a buying
opportunity.
"Low interest rates are here to stay for some time and the
returns from the high-yielding stocks still make them an
attractive play," he said.
