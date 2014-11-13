* FTSE 100 up 0.3 pct

* London Stock Exchange shares rise on strong results

* Traders eye good Xmas business for Dixons

* Price target cuts impact Tullow Oil

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Nov 13 Britain's top equity index bounced back from the previous day's fall to rise to one-and-a-half month highs on Thursday, with retailer Dixons Carphone among the top performers.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up by 0.3 percent at 6,629.62 points going into the close of the trading session, continuing its recovery from 15-month lows reached in October.

Dixons Carphone was the best-performing FTSE stock in percentage terms, rising 2.3 percent, which traders attributed to expectations it could do well during the Christmas season.

"Dixons could be one of the winners over Christmas," said Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar.

The FTSE's advance on Thursday marked a rebound from a 0.3 percent decline on Wednesday after bank shares were impacted by fines imposed on them by regulators to settle allegations of foreign exchange malpractice.

Yet outside of the banking sector, other financial stocks performed well on Thursday.

Shares in the London Stock Exchange hit a record high after the company posted higher revenues and profits, and raised its dividend.

However, the shares of energy companies were hit once again by the falling price of oil, which touched a four-year low on Thursday.

Tullow Oil was further impacted by Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank both trimming their price targets on Tullow Oil's shares, which fell 3.9 percent.

The FTSE hit a peak of 6,904.86 points at the start of September, its highest level since early 2000. It then slumped to 15-month lows in October as weak European economic data knocked back stock markets but it has since clawed back ground.

"The FTSE has a reasonable feel to it at the moment," said Berkeley Futures associate director Richard Griffiths, who forecast the FTSE ending 2014 in the 6,750-6,800 point level.

Hantec Markets analyst Richard Perry said that if the FTSE could rise above 6,700 points, it could challenge its earlier 2014 peaks at the 6,900 point level. (additional reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Susan Thomas)