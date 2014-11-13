* FTSE 100 closes up 0.4 pct at 6,635.45 points
* Low oil price boosts Carnival, but hits oil producers
* London Stock Exchange shares rise on strong results
* Traders eye good Xmas business for Dixons
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Nov 13 Britain's top equity index
bounced back from the previous day's fall to rise on Thursday,
with holiday cruise company Carnival and retailer Dixons
Carphone among the top performers.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.4 percent
at 6,635.45 points, continuing its recovery from 15-month lows
in October and marking its highest level in around
one-and-a-half months.
Carnival rose 2.8 percent, the best-performing FTSE
stock in percentage terms, while British Airways operator
International Consolidated Airlines Group also advanced
2 percent as they benefited from a new fall in the price of oil.
Brent crude fell to a four-year low below $79 a barrel on
Thursday.
While this was negative for oil producers, with Tullow Oil
declining by 5.8 percent, it benefited holiday and
airline companies since the lower oil price typically results in
lower costs for them.
Dixons Carphone also rose 2.3 percent, which traders
attributed to expectations it could do well during Christmas.
"Dixons could be one of the winners over Christmas," said
Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar.
The FTSE's advance marked a rebound from a 0.3 percent
decline on Wednesday after bank shares were impacted by fines
imposed on them by regulators to settle allegations of foreign
exchange malpractice.
Yet outside the banking sector, other financial stocks
performed well on Thursday.
Shares in the London Stock Exchange touched a record
high after the company posted higher revenues and profits, and
raised its dividend.
The FTSE hit a peak of 6,904.86 points at the start of
September, its highest level since early 2000. It then slumped
to 15-month lows in October as weak European economic data
knocked stock markets but it has since clawed back ground.
"The FTSE has a reasonable feel to it at the moment," said
Berkeley Futures associate director Richard Griffiths, who
forecast the FTSE ending 2014 in the 6,750-6,800 point level.
Hantec Markets analyst Richard Perry also said the FTSE
could get back to its earlier 2014 peaks at the 6,900 point
level, if it managed to hold above the 6,700 point level.
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Catherine
Evans)