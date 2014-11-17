* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index up 0.3 percent
* Draghi's comments on sovereign bonds help market
* Japan's economic contraction hits banks, oils
* Quindell down 23 pct after saying broker has resigned
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Nov 17 Britain's top share index turned
positive late on Monday after European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi said unconventional monetary policy measures could
include buying sovereign bonds.
Draghi also told the European Parliament the ECB will
continue to do "whatever it takes" within its mandate to save
the euro and that the single currency was irreversible.
"Given that growth expectations in Europe are at a pretty
low level, any supportive comment from Mr. Draghi is going to
help the market," HSBC Global Research equity strategist Robert
Parkes said. "It tells you that it's probable that we are going
to get further monetary stimulus in the euro zone."
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was 0.3 percent higher
at 6,673.16 points by 1543 GMT after earlier touching a low of
6,616.12 points as news that Japan's economy unexpectedly shrank
in the third quarter reinforced worries about global
growth.
With the economic picture for the euro zone already weak,
sectors such as banks and energy underperformed. The UK banking
index was down 0.3 percent, while the oil and gas
index fell 0.1 percent.
"The news on Japan, the world's third largest economy, is a
worry for investors and raises concern over economic prospects
for both China and Japan," Hargreaves Lansdown equity analyst
Keith Bowman said.
Drugmaker AstraZeneca fell 0.9 percent after Pfizer
dampened investors' expectations of a renewed bid for
the British firm by signing a major cancer drug deal with
Germany's Merck KGaA. That reduces the U.S. firm's
need for Astra's products.
Among other sharp movers, ARM Holdings rose 2.2
percent after Exane BNP Paribas raised its stance on the stock
to "outperform" from "neutral" and lifted its target price to
1,100 pence from 900 pence, traders said.
On the small-cap FTSE Alternative Investment Market
index, Quindell fell 23 percent after the IT consultancy
firm said Canaccord Genuity resigned as its financial adviser
and joint broker on Oct. 21.
Quindell said the resignation would be effective from today.
Quindell's stock has shed about 90 percent of its value in the
past seven months.
(Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa)