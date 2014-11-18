* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index gains 0.5 percent

* Benchmark share index up 10 pct since October lows

* Energy shares feature as top gainers, track oil prices

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Nov 18 Britain's top share index climbed to a seven-week high on Tuesday, helped by a rally in energy stocks after crude oil prices rose on growing speculation that OPEC may agree to cut oil output at its next meeting.

The UK oil and gas index surged 1.4 percent, the top sectoral gainer, with oil companies like Royal Dutch Shell, Tullow Oil and BP gaining 1.4 to 3.6 percent after oil prices moved towards $80 a barrel, although still sharply down from a high of $115 in June.

"A level below $80 a barrel doesn't look sustainable. I see the price moving back towards $90-$95 in the coming months as oil producers might respond by reducing oil supply. That would be a positive for shares of energy companies," David Battersby, investment manager at Redmayne-Bentley, said.

Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.5 percent at 6,704.50 points by 1143 GMT after rising as high as 6,713.42, the highest level since late September. The index has surged more than 10 percent since a low in mid-October.

Sentiment also improved after a survey showed German analyst and investor sentiment rose in November for the first time in almost a year, and data showed British inflation picked up slightly in October, leaving the Bank of England under no pressure to start raising rates.

Bullish updates from some firms also supported. British Land rose nearly 1 percent after posting an 11.8 percent rise in half-year net asset value (NAV), reaping the benefits of London's booming property market.

"There were concerns regarding another easing of house prices UK wide, but the numbers look strong," Guardian Stockbrokers director of trading, Atif Latif, said.

Royal Mail rose 2.5 percent after saying it would look to dispose of one of its former London mail centre sites.

However, budget airline easyJet fell 0.8 percent, even after reporting a small rise in winter bookings, on disappointment that there was no special dividend, dealers said, noting that a lot of good news was already priced in. Its shares are up 8 percent since October. (Additional reporting by Alistair Smout in Edinburgh; Editing by Hugh Lawson)