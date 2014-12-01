* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index falls 0.9 percent
* Oil price continues slide, China data hits miners
* Vodafone knocked by takeover speculation
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Dec 1 Britain's top stock index dropped
to its lowest in more than a week on Monday as commodity shares
slumped and Vodafone fell on speculation it is considering
possible acquisitions.
Weak Chinese economic data compounded concern over commodity
stocks. An official reading showed growth in China's factories
slowed more than expected in November. A private-sector survey
showed momentum stalled.
The FTSE 350 mining sector fell 2 percent to
its lowest since July 2013. Oil and gas stocks were
down 1.3 percent after touching a 3 1/2-year low.
Brent oil fell more than $2 a barrel to a five-year
low, extending last week's losses after OPEC decided not to cut
production. Gold slid 2 percent as Swiss voters rejected
forcing the central bank to increase its gold reserves. Copper
tumbled to a 4 1/2-year low.
"Mining and energy stocks have given up considerable ground
on the back of China manufacturing data, confirming a slowing of
economic growth and adding to existing commodity weakness," Mike
van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets, said.
Shares in BG Group fell 2.3 and Weir Group
lost 2.6 percent. Tullow Oil dropped 5.8 percent after
Citigroup and JPMorgan cut their target prices for the shares.
Overall, oil, gas and mining stocks trimmed over 20 points off
the index.
The FTSE 100 fell 0.8 percent to 6,667.59 points by
1215 GMT after falling as low as 6,641.46, the lowest since Nov.
20. It is down just over 1 percent this year.
Vodafone, the second biggest decliner, fell 4.6
percent and trimmed 10.8 points off the index, more than any
other stock.
Traders said the fall was caused by speculation Vodafone was
reviewing potential acquisitions. Reuters reported on Friday it
was considering a deal for Europe's leading cable operator,
Liberty Global.
"While we see clear strategic logic in a LBTY deal, its size
and timing may be negative for VOD investor sentiment," analysts
at UBS said in a note.
Aberdeen Asset Management rose 4 percent after
saying underlying pre-tax profit rose 2 percent to 490 million
pounds ($766 million). However, it reported 20 billion pounds
($31.3 billion) of net outflows, citing weakness in emerging
markets.
