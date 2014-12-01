* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index falls 1 percent
* Oil price hits new low, China data knocks miners
* Vodafone pegged back by takeover speculation
(Adds quote, detail)
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Dec 1 Britain's top stock index dropped
to its lowest in more than a week on Monday as commodity shares
slumped and Vodafone fell on speculation it is considering
possible acquisitions.
Weak Chinese economic data compounded concern over commodity
stocks. An official reading showed growth in China's factories
slowed more than expected in November, and a private-sector
survey showed momentum stalled.
The FTSE 350 mining sector fell 1.6 percent to
its lowest since July 2013. Oil and gas stocks were
down 0.6 percent after touching a 3 1/2-year low.
Brent oil fell to a five-year low, extending last
week's losses after OPEC decided not to cut production, while
copper tumbled to a 4 1/2-year low.
However, both prices rebounded from early lows, and the
decline in riskier assets saw gold trade 2.4 percent
higher. It had dropped 2 percent earlier as Swiss voters voted
against forcing the central bank to increase its gold reserves.
Precious metals miners Randgold and Fresnillo
reversed early losses as gold rallied.
"Commodity stocks have been volatile and seen substantial
losses, but we've seen a near-term low in crude oil and in gold.
Commodity stocks are off their lows, and we're seeing buyers at
these levels," Manoj Ladwa, head of trading at TJM Partners,
said. "It's still not looking fantastic on a fundamental basis,
especially with continued weakness out of China."
Tullow Oil was down 5.8 percent. It had fallen 8.5
percent to a seven-year low in early trade after Citigroup and
JPMorgan cut their target prices for the shares. Overall, oil,
gas and mining stocks trimmed over 13 points from the index.
The FTSE 100 fell 1 percent to 6,656.51 points by
1527 GMT after falling as low as 6,641.46, the lowest since Nov.
20. It is down just over 1 percent this year.
Vodafone fell 3 percent and trimmed 7.3 points off
the index.
Traders said the fall was caused by speculation Vodafone was
reviewing potential acquisitions. Reuters reported on Friday it
was considering a deal for Europe's leading cable operator,
Liberty Global.
"While we see clear strategic logic in a LBTY deal, its size
and timing may be negative for VOD investor sentiment," analysts
at UBS said in a note.
Aberdeen Asset Management rose 4 percent after it
reported a "transformational" performance by its Scottish Widows
Investment Partnership acquisition on Monday and raised hopes of
a share buyback.
(Editing by Larry King)