* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index gains 1 percent

* Energy stocks bounce as oil prices rise from recent lows

* Friends Life rises after merger deal with Aviva

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Dec 2 Britain's main equity index rebounded from a two-week low on Tuesday, as energy shares lead the market higher in response to a rally in oil prices from five-year lows.

Tullow Oil, Royal Dutch Shell and BG Group rose 1.7 to 5 percent after crude oil jumped 5 percent late in the previous session. Oil fell on Tuesday, but held above multi-year lows hit earlier.

"Some investors are feeling that they are getting a better value by picking those commodity stocks that have been hit pretty hard over the past few weeks," Henk Potts, director of global research at Barclays, said.

"We remain relatively positive on the outlook for equity markets. We continue to see growth coming through, particularly in the United States, and expect that Europe will show some signs of stablisation," he said. "Earnings still remain very strong and balance sheets stay very healthy."

The UK Oil and Gas index was up 2.7 percent, the biggest sectoral gainer.

British oil company BP rose 3.3 percent, also after several traders cited market talk of a takeover bid from Royal Dutch Shell.

Royal Dutch Shell and BP declined to comment.

"BP shares have rallied on the back of enthusiastic buying on talk of Shell's interest in the company," Chris Beauchamp, analyst at IG, said. "But it seems difficult to believe that Shell would make such a big acquisition at this difficult time for the oil market."

Energy stocks helped the FTSE 100 index to rise 1 percent to 6,720.47 points by 1540 GMT, recouping Monday's 1 percent slide to a two-week low, its steepest one-day drop in 1-1/2 months.

The FTSE index is up more than 10 percent since Oct. 16, when it touched its lowest in more than a year. The rebound is partly driven by hopes for more economic stimulus in Europe.

"The (recent) slump in commodity prices is a negative, but both the mining and energy sectors are looking very cheap," Robert Parkes, director of equity strategy at HSBC, said.

"A lot of bad news is already in the price and there is an interesting bottom-up story developing in the form of improving free cash flow and the potential for higher returns to shareholders."

Among other movers, Friends Life rose 3.1 percent after British insurer Aviva agreed terms for a 5.6 billion pound ($8.8 billion) all-share takeover, which will see Friends Life shareholders receive a second interim dividend of 24.1 pence per share. (Editing by Jane Merriman)