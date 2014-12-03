* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index down 0.2 percent

* Real estate volatile after tax changes

* Royal Mail suffers competition setback

* Sage advances after results (Recasts, adds detail and quotes)

By Alistair Smout

LONDON, Dec 3 London's top share index edged lower on Wednesday from a one-week high, with volatile moves in stocks exposed to new British government policies dominating in an otherwise quiet session.

Renewed weakness in Royal Mail was the main drag on the blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which was down 0.2 percent at 6,728.18 points by 1457 GMT.

It lagged the FTSE 250 index, which was steady after British finance minister George Osborne delivered his half-yearly budget update to parliament.

Real estate firms Barratt Developments and Taylor Wimpey, which look set to join the blue-chip FTSE 100 this month after rallies of 30 and 20 percent respectively this year, rose over 1 percent after changes to a property tax.

The new regime reduces "stamp duty" for nearly all property purchases, which should boost demand for houses, although taxes will rise on the most expensive homes, Osborne said.

With house prices in the capital far outstripping the national average, the change hit housebuilders focused on London such as Berkeley Group, which fell 2 percent.

"We were taken slightly by surprise on the stamp duty movement ... This will give some short term weakness to London-concentrated house builders and on those focusing on the top price range," said Atif Latif, director of trading at Guardian Stockbrokers, adding that the reforms would support developers of cheaper homes.

Large-cap airlines easyJet and IAG extended gains, both trading up around 2 percent after Osborne announced that air passenger duty for children was being scrapped.

But the blue chips struggled to make headway, hindered by another drop in Royal Mail Group.

It fell 2 percent after regulator Ofcom said late on Tuesday that it would not overhaul rules for direct mail delivery, dashing Royal Mail's hopes of being shielded from a rival.

It extended the previous session's fall of 3 percent.

Royal Mail had said delivery services by Whistl jeopardised its own as the rival could focus on densely populated and profitable areas that were easy to serve.

"What could have been an impediment to Royal Mail's competitors has now been taken away," said Kyri Kangellaris, director at Horizon Stockbroking.

Lending support to the market, computer software firm Sage rose 5.2 percent, the top gainer in the FTSE 100 index, after saying it was on track to accelerate growth in 2015 after posting revenue and earnings slightly ahead of expectations. (Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Catherine Evans)