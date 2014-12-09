* FTSE 100 falls to one-month lows
* Tesco slumps after fourth profit warning
* Commodities rout hits energy, mining stocks
* But Randgold rises as gold price moves higher
LONDON, Dec 9 Britain's main equity index fell
to one-month lows on Tuesday as another profit warning from
supermarket retailer Tesco hit the market.
Shares in Tesco at one stage fell as much as 17 percent to
their lowest in around 14 years, wiping some 2.6 billion pounds
($4.1 billion) off Tesco's market capitalisation. Tesco later
regained some ground, but the stock remained down by 7.4
percent.
Tesco cut profit forecasts for the fourth time this year,
blaming the cost of trying to recover from an accounting scandal
and a slide in market share. Its decline also
dragged down rivals such as WM Morrison, which retreated
by 4.4 percent, and Sainsbury, which fell 1.6 percent.
"It would be appear to be more of the same for Tesco. We all
know that pricing pressure on retailers is intense, in
particular on clothing retailers and supermarkets," said Edmund
Shing, global equity portfolio manager at BCS Asset Management.
"However, this may be the last 'big bath' provisioning and
resetting of forecasts by the new CEO so that Tesco can relaunch
on a sensible footing," Shing said.
Tesco took the most points off the blue-chip FTSE 100 index
, which was down by 1.5 percent at 6,574.12 points late
in the trading session - near its lowest in around a month.
A new slump in mining and energy shares also weighed on the
market. Energy stocks fell as the price of benchmark Brent crude
oil hovered near five-year lows. A supply glut is building as
Gulf producers looked ready to ride out plunging prices.
Mining stocks were also hit as aluminium dropped to
multi-month lows in London and Shanghai on concerns over excess
supply. Other base metals fell before China, the world's top
metals consumer, releases data that is expected to show economic
growth is slowing.
However, specialist gold mining stocks benefited as the
uncertain economic climate drove up the price of gold,
with Randgold Resources rising 5.1 percent.
In spite of the market pullback, Charles Hanover
Investments' partner Dafydd Davies still expected the FTSE to
rally to 6,800 points by the end of 2014, arguing that plans by
central bankers to stimulate global economic growth would
continue to support equities.
($1 = 0.6393 pounds)
