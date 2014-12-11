* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index closes 0.6 pct lower
* Mining companies hardest hit on weaker metals
* Aberdeen, Babcock down as they trade ex-dividend
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Dec 11 Britain's top share index slipped
to a six-week low on Thursday as mining shares fell sharply on
concern that metals demand is weakening, while some stocks
traded without the attraction of their latest dividend payouts.
Aberdeen Asset Management, 3I Group,
Associated British Foods and Babcock fell 1.6 to
3.4 percent as they went ex-dividend on Thursday.
The UK mining index declined the most among
sectors, losing ground for a sixth straight session. The index
fell 2.4 percent, dragged down by falls of 1.8 to 2.9 percent in
Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton, Randgold Resources
and Anglo American.
"The FTSE 100 is being held down by its heavily weighted
mining sector as gold, silver and iron ore prices came down,
reflecting the slowdown globally and within China," Jasper
Lawler, analyst at CMC Markets, said.
"While the Chinese government continues to attempt its
fine-tuning of the economy and holds off going whole-hog on
stimulus, mining shares will be vulnerable."
Iron ore fell to its cheapest in more than five years
because of a supply glut. Aluminium, nickel,
gold and silver fell 0.2 to 0.8 percent. Copper
was up 0.8 percent but has fallen nearly 5 percent in
three weeks.
The mining companies put pressure on the FTSE 100 index
, which closed 0.6 percent lower at 6,461.70 points. The
index reached an intra-day low of 6,441.28 points, its lowest
since late October.
"Worries about global growth, particularly the slowdown in
China, will continue to put pressure on many commodities," John
B. Smith, senior fund manager at Brown Shipley, said.
"FTSE 100 has fallen below 6,500. It looks slightly oversold
and might try and rally, but downside pressures will remain into
early next year."
Among mid-cap gainers, British telecoms testing company
Spirent rose 7.6 percent after UBS upgraded the stock to
"buy" from "neutral." Energy services company John Wood Group
rose 1.2 percent after it announced a $750 million,
five-year contract from BP.
"Their message today is encouraging," Mark Ward, head of
execution trading at Sanlam Securities, said, referring to John
Wood Group. "I think they are still undervalued here."
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Jeremy
Gaunt, Larry King)