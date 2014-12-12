* FTSE 100 index falls 2.5 percent on the day
* Biggest weekly percentage drop in three years at 6.3 pct
* Commodity stocks slump on weaker oil, China data
By Atul Prakash and Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Dec 12 Britain's FTSE share index posted
its biggest weekly loss in more than three years on Friday as
crude oil prices fell further and disappointing Chinese economic
data hit commodity stocks.
The FTSE 100 fell 161 points, or 2.5 percent, to
6,300.63 points, taking its weekly loss to 6.3 percent, the
biggest since August 2011.
The selloff gathered pace in late trade, mirroring falls on
Wall Street. Trading volume, which had been modest for most of
the day, also spiked just before the closing bell to end the day
8 percent above the FTSE's average for the past three months.
Oil and gas stocks fell 3.1 percent as crude
slipped to fresh lows not seen since July 2009 on concerns over
a global supply glut and weak demand.
"Traders are assessing the impact of the fall in oil prices
and selling positions in major oil producers. This is adding to
the FTSE's demise along with weaker data from China," said Tom
Robertson, senior trader at Accendo Markets.
"But with a pullback in prices, this may represent a buying
opportunity if your view is that the markets will go back up
with the seasonal 'Santa Rally'."
Although the drop in oil prices hurt energy companies, it
could help the global economy overall.
"Whilst it is difficult to disentangle how much of the slump
in the oil price is demand driven, we suspect that the driving
force is a supply side shock," Robert Parkes, director of equity
strategy at HSBC Bank. "This has a positive read across for
corporate margins (excluding energy stocks)."
The British mining index fell 2.5 percent after
data showed factory output in China, the world's biggest metals
consumer, slowed last month. It was the index's seven straight
daily fall.
British house builders fell after Citi analysts said
optimism about the sector appeared to be priced in and
valuations had become more stretched after a rally over the last
three months. Persimmon fell 3.4 percent as Citi cut its
stance to "neutral" from "buy".
The Office for National Statistics said on Friday that
British construction output fell 2.2 percent in October after
rising by the same amount in September.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Larry King and
Crispian Balmer)