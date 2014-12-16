* FTSE closes up 2.4 pct at 6,331.83 points
* Drop in UK inflation props up stock market
* FTSE down around 6 pct since start of 2014
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Dec 16 Britain's top equity index rose
on Tuesday as a drop in UK inflation propped up the stock market
in the face of market turmoil caused by Russia, while energy
stocks rebounded.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index endured a volatile
session, caused by a plunge in Russia's rouble currency, before
closing up by 2.4 percent, or 149.11 points, at 6,331.83 points.
British inflation fell to its lowest level in more than 12
years in November, further easing the squeeze on consumers and
leaving the Bank of England under no pressure to raise interest
rates from record lows.
"The inflation data was taken well because it means interest
rates may be on hold for longer now," said Securequity sales
trader Jawaid Afsar.
Afsar's preferred stocks include energy group BG,
British American Tobacco and healthcare group
GlaxoSmithKline - viewed as defensive plays at times of
market uncertainty due to their chunky dividend payouts.
The rouble plunged more than 11 percent against the dollar
on Tuesday in its steepest intraday fall since the Russian
financial crisis in 1998, as confidence in the Russian central
bank evaporated after an ineffectual rate hike.
"The market will continue to be volatile while there are
still concerns about the oil price and Russia," said Central
Markets trading analyst Joe Neighbour.
Although the oil price remains near five-year lows,
U.S. oil prices staged a recovery on Tuesday, lifting stocks
such as Tullow Oil and Royal Dutch Shell, with
Tullow ending 6.3 percent higher - the best performing FTSE
stock in percentage terms.
The FTSE 100 hit a peak this year of 6,904.86 points in
early September, its highest level since early 2000, but it then
lost ground in October and remains down by around 6 percent
since the start of 2014.
