* FTSE 100 closes down 0.8 pct

* UK services-sector data disappoints

* Ashtead falls sharply, tracks weaker U.S. peer

* Energy stocks resist fresh lows for oil

* Miners up, gold at 3-week high (Updates after session)

By Atul Prakash and Lionel Laurent

LONDON, Jan 6 Britain's top share index fell 0.8 percent on Tuesday in a volatile trading session, with worries over the UK economic outlook and the broader energy sector's health at a time of sliding oil prices stocks.

The FTSE 100 index closed down 0.8 percent at 6,366.51 points, at 1527 GMT, slightly underperforming the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index.

A survey earlier showed growth in Britain's dominant services sector had suffered its steepest decline in more than three years in December, marking another disappointing piece of economic data.

"The sharp fall-off in December is provoking concern over the ability of the economy to withstand an (interest-rate) hike any time soon," said Jasper Lawler, analyst at CMC Markets.

Shares of Ashtead, a UK industrial-equipment-hire company, plunged 6.4 percent, the worst performer on the index. This followed an 11 percent slide for its U.S. rival United Rentals after a broker downgraded it.

Both companies are exposed to the energy industry, analysts say, which is suffering from oil's slide to 5- 1/2-year lows.

Miners such as Randgold, Anglo American and Fresnillo were meanwhile among the top performers, up 2.5 to 4.8 percent, with gold climbing to a 3-week high as investors sought safety from recent sell-offs in equity and commodity markets.

The battered oil and gas sector also enjoyed a slight recovery, with BG Group, BP and Tullow Oil flat to 0.8 percent higher, with analysts pointing to a pause in selling rather than a fundamental change in outlook.

"It's difficult to be positive on energy shares near-term as oil prices fall, with no clear turnaround catalyst yet visible," said Keith Bowman, an equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Also putting pressure on the market is concern over Greece, where a Jan. 25 election might vault the left-wing Syriza party into power. The party threatens to renounce the country's bailout agreement with the European Union, raising the risk of a sovereign default.

"Continuing uncertainty surrounding the upcoming Greek election and the potential fall-out of Greece possibly leaving the euro is spooking investors," said Peregrine & Black senior analyst Markus Huber. (Editing by Ralph Boulton)