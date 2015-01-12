* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index rises 0.3 percent

* Cruise operator Carnival gains as oil prices fall

* Shire's plan to buy NPS raises expectations of more M&A

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Jan 12 Britain's top share index rose on Monday, as falling crude oil prices boosted cruise operator Carnival and British engineering company GKN gained after a leading investment bank improved its rating for the shares.

GKN rose 2.6 percent, leading the gains in the FTSE 100 , after Credit Suisse raised its price target for the stock to 410 pence from 380 pence and reiterated its "outperform" rating.

Stocks were also helped by speculation of further mergers and acquisitions among drug companies, after the Dublin-based drugmaker Shire said it had agreed to buy NPS Pharmaceuticals for $5.2 billion.

Acquiring New Jersey-based NPS will give Shire two important new drugs. Its shares rose nearly 2 percent in early trading but retreated later as investors scrutinised the financial implications of the deal.

The takeover continues the deal-making of 2014 among drug companies, as they jockey for promising assets amid a wave of new drugs emerging from research laboratories.

"Healthcare remains top of the list in terms of likely M&A activity, with Shire news reinforcing this expectation," said Keith Bowman, an equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. "The NPS takeover will give Shire two significant new drugs, diversifying Shire's drug portfolio further.

"Some beneficiaries of a lower oil price, such as Carnival, are adding to the market's upside."

Holiday cruise company Carnival rose 2.4 percent, the second-biggest gainer in the FTSE 100 index, after oil prices fell further following a cut in short-term forecasts by Goldman Sachs. Oil prices are at their lowest since April 2009 and have fallen for seven straight weeks.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 0.3 percent at 6,521.13 points by 0914 GMT after falling more than 1 percent in the previous session. However, energy shares were under pressure, with the UK oil and gas index falling 0.6 percent.

Among other movers, energy supplier SSE fell 2.2 percent, the biggest loss in the FTSE 100 index. Britain's opposition Labour Party said it would try to introduce a law enabling the energy regulator to force companies to cut prices when wholesale costs declined.

British utility Centrica fell 1.4 percent.

Mid-cap oil and gas producer Afren slipped 18 percent after saying it was considering options for its operations in Barda Rash in Iraqi Kurdistan, citing poor drilling results. (Editing by Larry King)