By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Jan 19 Britain's main share index rose
on Monday, extending a strong run, with retailers such as Tesco
among the biggest gainers in response to a more upbeat
view of the sector following a better than expected Christmas
period.
Electronics retailer Dixons Carphone rose 4.8
percent, one of the biggest risers in the FTSE 100 index
, with traders citing optimism ahead of the company's
first ever Christmas trading update following the merger of
Dixons and Carphone Warehouse last year.
Shares in Tesco rose 1.4 percent after Morgan Stanley raised
its stance on the shares to "overweight" from "equal weight" and
added them to its "best ideas" list.
Analysts at Morgan Stanley said the market was
underestimating how far margins could improve, following a
Christmas period in which sales declined less than expected.
The FTSE 350 Retail sector was up 1.6 percent,
and has gained more than 10 percent in the last month.
"Expectations have been so low that the sector was oversold
heading into the Christmas period, anticipating dreadful
numbers. While the figures weren't hugely impressive, they did
suggest the decline in the sector is coming to an end," IG
market analyst David Madden, said.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose for a third straight
session and was up 44.51 points or 0.7 percent at 6,594.78
points by 1458 GMT.
The index extended gains in the early afternoon, with
traders citing comments from the head of the International
Monetary Fund that the European Central Bank should share risk
if it embarks on bond buying, as the market expects it will on
Thursday.
Volumes were light, with the FTSE 100 trading less than half
of its 90 day average volume by 1452 GMT.
The index underperformed a 1 percent rise for Germany's DAX
and a 1.5 percent gain on Italy's FTSE MIB,
with UK market hindered by its large exposure to
commodity-related shares.
Mining shares fell ahead of data from China, which is
expected to report on Tuesday that its economic growth slowed to
7.2 percent in the fourth quarter, the weakest since the global
financial crisis.
China stocks suffered their biggest one-day percentage drop
since the global financial crisis on Monday, hit by record falls
for banks.
The UK mining index fell 1.5 percent, with
Glencore, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto,
down 1.9-1.4 percent. The sector has fallen nearly 20 percent in
two months.
"Tomorrow we have data out of China, which is set to be
poor, but I think a lot of that is in the price. With so much
negativity already in the price, I'd buy the dips on the major
miners," Zeg Choudhry, managing director of LONTRAD, said.
