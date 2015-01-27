(Corrects spelling of FTSE in paragraph 5)
* FTSE 100 index falls 0.4 percent
* Energy stocks slide again as oil gives up gains
* Dixons slips on downgrade, mid-cap Afren sinks
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 27 Britain's top equity index fell
on Tuesday after rising for eight straight sessions to a
four-month high, with energy shares losing ground as oil prices
weakened and retailer Dixons Carphone slipped after a
broker downgrade.
Mid-cap oil producer Afren slumped as much as 71
percent and was last down 57 percent, after saying it was in
talks with its largest bondholders over its liquidity and
funding needs.
The FTSE 100 index was led lower by Dixons, which
fell 5.6 percent after Morgan Stanley cut its rating on the
stock to "underweight" from "equal weight", saying the shares
were significantly overvalued.
The index was down 0.4 percent at 6,822.15 points by 1056
GMT after rising continually for more than a week, mostly on
expectations the European Central Bank would begin buying
government bonds to stimulate the euro zone economy. The ECB
announced such a programme late last week.
Energy shares also put pressure on the FTSE 100. The UK Oil
and Gas index fell 1.1 percent, as a stronger
dollar caused Brent oil prices to give up early gains and fall
below $48 a barrel.
"The FTSE is seeing some profit-taking after a recent run
higher, with lower oil prices putting pressure on the market,"
said Jawaid Afsar, a trader at Securequity. "However, the FTSE
100 is flirting with levels seen last year. Technically, the
charts point for an upside break towards the 7,000 level."
The FTSE 100's losses were capped by expectations British
interest rates will remain low, after data showed economic
growth slowed more than expected in the fourth quarter of 2014.
In addition, budget airline easyJet rose 3.6
percent, the FTSE 100's biggest gain, after it said first-half
seasonal losses would shrink this year.
International Consolidated Airlines Group, the
owner of British Airways, rose 2.2 percent after the board of
Irish airline Aer Lingus recommended accepting its 1.36
billion-euro ($1.5 billion) takeover offer.
The airlines group is up around 80 percent since the middle
of August. EasyJet has rallied around 50 percent.
"Airlines have had a great rally and great momentum behind
them," said Zeg Choudhry, managing director of LONTRAD. "The
numbers for easyJet are good, as a small increase in revenues
per seat are a massive boost to their underlying figures, and
the market sees IAG's deal with Aer Lingus as very positive."
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout)