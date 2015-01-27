* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index ends 0.6 pct lower
* Banks, energy, mining shares among top fallers
* Centrica gains as Credit Suisse upgrades to "outperform"
* Mid-cap oil producer Afren plunges 71 percent
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 27 Britain's blue-chip equity index
ended lower on Tuesday after an eight-session run to a
four-month high, with banks slipping on concerns the Greek
crisis could spread and miners tracking weaker metals prices.
Mid-cap oil producer Afren plunged 71 percent after
saying it was in talks with its largest bondholders over its
liquidity and funding needs.
The benchmark FTSE 100 index ended 0.6 percent lower
at 6,811.61 points, also reacting to UK data showing gross
domestic product (GDP) grew more slowly than expected in the
last quarter of 2014.
"UK markets were hit by broad-based selling after UK growth
estimates slipped ... with banks leading the declines under
threat of a looming crisis in Greece spreading across the
financial system," Jasper Lawler, analyst at CMC Markets, said.
The UK banking index fell 1.2 percent, tracking
a 11.7 percent fall in Greek banks to a record low,
on worries Greece's new anti-bailout government would clash with
the European Union over the nation's debts.
Barclays, Royal Bank of Scotland and HSBC
dropped 0.5 to 1.8 percent, with traders citing news of
UK banks facing hefty mis-selling claims as one reason for their
weakness.
Around two million Britons who may have been mis-sold
insurance to cover events such as credit card fraud will be
asked to vote for a scheme that could cost banks hundreds of
millions of pounds in compensation.
The UK mining index fell 0.4 percent as copper
prices dropped 2.8 percent on concerns of slowing growth
in China, weak U.S. business investment and rising metal
inventories. Aluminium prices were down more than 1
percent.
The UK Oil and Gas index also fell, down 0.4
percent.
"Oil prices are causing a great concern for some investors.
People are getting into the mindset that there isn't going to be
a quick fix," David Battersby, investment manager at
Redmayne-Bentley, said, referring to the slump in crude prices.
Centrica climbed 4.2 percent to 280.08 pence after
Credit Suisse raised its stance on the stock to "outperform"
from "neutral" and increased its target price to 310 pence from
290 pence.
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Mark
Potter/Ruth Pitchford)