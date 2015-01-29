* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index down 0.9 percent
* Shell slips after missing earnings expectations
* Investors cautious after Fed's statement
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 29 Britain's top share index slipped
to a one-week low on Thursday, with oil major Royal Dutch Shell
leading the market down after missing earnings
expectations.
Energy shares also came under pressure as oil sank
to its lowest point in nearly six years after data showed record
stockpiles had built up in the United States.
The UK Oil and Gas index fell 3.3 percent,
while both oil company BP and Weir Group, which
makes valves and pumps for the energy and mining industries,
fell about 3 percent.
Royal Dutch Shell dropped 3.4 percent, the heaviest faller
in the blue-chip FTSE 100, after earnings excluding
identified items came in below market expectations at $3.3
billion. The company also announced a three-year, $15 billion
cut in spending after a slump in oil prices.
Oil has fallen by almost 60 percent since June because of
weak global demand and a boom in U.S. shale production.
John Smith, senior fund manager at Brown Shipley, said the
company's quarterly update disappointed investors due to its
high spending and poor refining margins.
"Earnings estimates look far too high. The real impact of
the decline in the oil price will be felt on this year's
earnings, and the dividend will remain under pressure if oil
prices do not see a significant recovery soon," he said.
The FTSE 100 index was down 0.9 percent at 6,762.36
points by 0903 GMT after falling to a low of 6,759.11, the
lowest in a week. Sentiment also worsened after the Fed said on
Wednesday the U.S. economy was expanding "at a solid pace" with
strong job gains in a signal that it remained on track with its
plans to raise interest rates this year.
"Determination to raise rates later this year, expressed in
the Fed's accompanying comments, is setting the market's tone.
Expectations for higher U.S. rates are underwriting a higher
dollar, a clear headwind for commodity prices," Keith Bowman,
equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
On the positive side, budget airline easyJet rose
2.4 percent, the top gainer in the FTSE 100 index, after a fall
in oil prices and as Barclays raised its stance on the stock to
"overweight" from "equal weight".
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)