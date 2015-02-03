* FTSE 100 up 1.2 pct, at highest level since Sept
* BP gains after profit beats expectations
* Aberdeen Asset Mgt falls as funds under management shrink
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Feb 3 Britain's top share index rose
towards a 4-1/2 month high on Tuesday, boosted by commodity
stocks after BP beat earnings expectations.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up by 1.2 percent
at 6,864.57 points as it went into the middle of the trading
session, its highest level since September 2014.
Oil major BP rose 2.5 percent after it beat quarterly profit
expectations despite taking a $3.6 billion impairment charge in
the face of low oil prices.
A slide in Brent crude, down 50 percent since last
June, prompted BP to cut its capital expenditure, although it
was able to maintain a quarterly dividend of 10 cents.
"On a standalone basis BP represents good value and with
these numbers, we expect buying to come back into not only the
sector but BP today," said Atif Latif, director of trading at
Guardian Stockbrokers.
Oil company Afren, which is in the FTSE 250 mid-cap
index rather than the blue-chip FTSE 100, surged 43.4
percent as it continued to rally after Afren's lenders agreed to
defer a $50 million amortisation payment by a month.
However, not all energy companies fared well on Tuesday.
Shares in BG Group edged down after BG wrote $6
billion off the value of its oil and gas business in the fourth
quarter.
Another underperformer was Aberdeen Asset Management
, which fell 3.6 percent after reporting a small drop in
funds under management in the December quarter.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Catherine
Evans and Raissa Kasolowsky)