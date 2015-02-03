* FTSE 100 up 1.3 pct to 6,871.80 points
* BP gains after profit beats expectations
* Intertek boosted by acquisition
* Aberdeen Asset Mgt falls as funds under management shrink
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Feb 3 Britain's top share index rose
towards a 4-1/2 month high on Tuesday, boosted by energy stocks
as BP's results beat earnings expectations.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended up 1.3 percent at
6,871.80 points, near its highest level since September 2014.
Intertek, whose services include testing products
to make sure they comply with safety standards, rose 6.5 percent
- the best-performing FTSE 100 stock in percentage terms - as
investors welcomed its acquisition of Adelaide Inspection
Services.
Oil major BP gained 2.8 percent after it beat quarterly
profit expectations despite taking a $3.6 billion impairment
charge in the face of low oil prices.
Oil company Afren, which is in the FTSE 250 mid-cap
index, advanced 18.4 percent on prospects of a deal with
Nigerian peer Seplat.
Energy stocks further benefited as the oil price rallied on
Tuesday, extending a rebound after falling near six-year lows
last month.
"I am very impressed by how this market is breaking to the
upside. The respite in the slide of the oil price is giving us
some breathing space," said Beaufort Securities' sales trader
Basil Petrides.
However, Aberdeen Asset Management fell 3.4 percent
after reporting a small drop in funds under management.
The FTSE hit a peak of 6,904.86 points at the start of
September, its highest level since early 2000, but then lost
ground towards the end of 2014.
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Mark
Trevelyan)