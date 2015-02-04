* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index down 0.9 percent
* Hargreaves Lansdown slumps after results
* Oil stocks fall, tracking pullback in oil price
* Standard Chartered helped by Chinese bank move
* Sky up after H1 profits rise, lifting ITV as well
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Feb 4 Britain's top equity index
retreated from five-month highs on Wednesday as oil stocks
slipped, while investment company Hargreaves Lansdown
fell after a dip in interim profits.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down by 0.9 percent
at 6,809.30 points going into the close of the trading session.
On Tuesday it hit its highest level since September.
Hargreaves fell 9.4 percent, the worst-performing FTSE 100
stock in percentage terms, after its first-half pre-tax profits
fell to 101.9 million pounds ($154.8 million) from 104.1 million
a year earlier.
"The problem is the competition aspect -- fees are going to
come under pressure from outside, or will go down anyway as
clients demand cheaper transactions," said IG analyst Chris
Beauchamp, commenting on Hargreaves' results.
Oil stocks such as Tullow Oil and Royal Dutch Shell
also fell, tracking a retreat in the price of crude.
Oil fell on Wednesday as renewed concerns over global demand
and high stock levels halted a brief recovery in the price,
which had hit six-year lows last month.
The pullback in the oil price muted the impact on equities
of a decision by China's central bank to cut the amount of cash
that banks must hold as reserves. However, the move lifted the
shares of Asian-focused bank Standard Chartered, which
was up 0.6 percent.
Another stock that outperformed was media group Sky
, and Sky's advance also boosted its rival ITV.
Sky, which was formed from the combination of Britain's
BSkyB, Sky Deutschland and Sky Italia to serve 20 million
customers in Europe, rose 2.2 percent after posting a 16 percent
rise in first-half adjusted operating profit.
($1 = 0.6583 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Catherine
Evans and Susan Fenton)