* FTSE 100 falls 0.2 pct to 6,860.02 points
* Hargreaves Lansdown slumps after results
* Oil stocks fall, tracking pullback in oil price
* Standard Chartered helped by Chinese bank move
* Sky up after H1 profits rise, lifting ITV as well
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Feb 4 Britain's top equity index
retreated from five-month highs on Wednesday as oil stocks
slipped, while investment company Hargreaves Lansdown
fell after its interim profits declined.
The FTSE 100 index closed down by 0.2 percent at
6,860.02 points, after reaching its highest level since
September on Tuesday.
Hargreaves fell 7.6 percent, the worst-performing FTSE 100
stock in percentage terms. Its first-half pre-tax profits fell
to 101.9 million pounds ($154.8 million) from 104.1 million a
year earlier.
"The problem is the competition aspect -- fees are going to
come under pressure from outside, or will go down anyway as
clients demand cheaper transactions," said IG analyst Chris
Beauchamp.
Oil stocks Tullow Oil and Royal Dutch Shell
also fell, tracking a retreat in the price of crude.
Oil fell on Wednesday as renewed concerns over global demand
and ample stockpiles halted a brief recovery, after prices fell
to six-year lows last month.
The decline in oil prices muted the effect of a decision by
China's central bank to cut the amount of cash that banks must
hold as reserves. China's move did lift the shares of
Asian-focused bank Standard Chartered, which
outperformed to rise 0.5 percent.
Also outpeforming was media group Sky, whose
advance boosted its rival, ITV, as well.
Sky advanced 1.3 percent after posting a 16 percent rise in
first-half adjusted operating profit. ITV rose 3.6 percent.
The FTSE climbed to 6,904.86 points in early September, its
highest since early 2000, then lost ground in October. The index
is up by around 4.5 percent so far in 2015.
($1 = 0.6583 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Larry King)