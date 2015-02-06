* Tate & Lyle slides after profit warning
* FTSE 100 falls 0.2 pct to 6,853.44 points
* Fall in gold price hits Randgold and Fresnillo
* FTSE 100 still close to 5-month highs
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Feb 6 Britain's top equity index slipped
off five-month highs on Friday as a drop in gold mining shares
weighed on the stock market.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.2 percent
lower at 6,853.44 points, although it remained close to its best
level since early September.
Food ingredients company Tate & Lyle - which is a
member of the FTSE 250 mid-cap index - also slumped 13.7
percent after issuing a profit warning..
Gold miners Randgold and Fresnillo were the
worst FTSE 100 stocks in percentage terms, with both falling
around 4 percent, as they were impacted by a drop in the price
of gold itself.
The gold price retreated after strong U.S employment data
was released on Friday.
While some traders said the signs of progress in the world's
biggest economy were encouraging for global stock markets,
others said the U.S. jobs data reinforced expectations that the
U.S. Federal Reserve would raise interest rates by mid-year.
The prospect of higher U.S. rates can hit the gold price,
since gold is a non-interest bearing asset, whereas higher U.S
rates would boost returns on U.S. Treasuries and enhance their
appeal compared to gold.
Dafydd Davies, partner at Charles Hanover Investments,
preferred rival European equity indexes - such as the Euro STOXX
50 - to the FTSE given the FTSE's vulnerability to a
fall in mining stocks, which count for around 10 percent of the
UK index in terms of market capitalisation.
"I am cautious on the FTSE due to its big commodity
weighting," said Davies.
MB Capital trading director Marcus Bullus was more upbeat,
saying the stronger U.S. economy would lead world stock markets
higher.
"Wage growth has been the fly in the ointment for some time
now, so January's leap in take-home pay will deliver a real
psychological boost to the markets," said Bullus.
The FTSE 100 reached a peak last year of 6,904.86 points,
its highest since early 2000, although it lost ground at the end
of 2014. The index is up around 4 percent so far in 2015.
