* FTSE 100 up 1.1 pct
* Fund managers get boost from savings changes
* Energy shares supported by tax relief
* Standard Chartered surges after upgrades
By Alistair Smout and Francesco Canepa
LONDON, March 18 Britain's top share index was
the sole major European index to trade higher on Wednesday as
oil shares and financial companies drew a boost from changes
announced as part of the UK government's new budget.
Shares in fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown and
wealth manager St James's Place rose 6.2 percent and 3.5
percent respectively after the British government announced
fresh changes to the savings system in its last budget before
the May 7 general election.
Finance minister George Osborne said savers would now have
the flexibility to remove money from their tax-free Individual
Savings Account and replace it within the same year without
losing out on the tax break.
Oil stocks also rallied after the government announced tax
breaks for North Sea firms. Energy stocks added 13 points to the
index, although with the news widely anticipated, some of the
sharpest individual movers struggled to hold onto gains.
"In terms of the stock market, this going to be good for
resource stocks, investment banks and funds," David Papier, head
of sales trading at ETX Capital, said. "Giving the high
weighting of these sectors, this could push the FTSE into
territory we've not seen before."
Pub operator JD Wetherspoon also rose after Osborne
announced a cut in tax on beer.
Britain's FTSE 100 was up 76.50 points, or 1.1 percent, at
6,914.11, extending gains as the UK government raised its growth
forecast for the year.
It outperformed Germany's Dax, France's CAC
and Italy's FTSE MIB, which were flat to 0.9 percent
lower. The FTSE is up 3.3 percent from last week's low, leaving
it just 0.9 percent off an all time high set on March 2.
Standard Chartered was up 7.8 percent, the top FTSE 100
riser, lifted by positive broker comment. Barclays
welcomed the appointment of former JP Morgan investment bank
boss Bill Winters, announced last month, lifting its rating on
the stock to "overweight" from "equal weight".
"We expect the appointment of a new CEO to mark a turning
point for Standard Chartered and see plenty of scope for the
business to be refocused with a material improvement in
returns," analysts at Barclays said in a note. The stock also
benefited from an upgrade by Bernstein.
Volume on Standard Chartered shares was 120 percent of its
full-day average for the past 90 days by 1420 GMT, compared with
just a half on the broader index.