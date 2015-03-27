* FTSE 100 down 0.2 pct
* On track for 2 pct weekly fall
* Falls in iron ore, copper, oil hit basic resources
companies
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, March 27 Britain's main equity index
fell for a fourth day on Friday, weighed down energy and mining
shares as iron ore plunged while crude oil, gold and copper gave
back some of their recent gains.
Iron ore futures in China and Singapore slid as much as 4
percent on worries global producers would continue to lift
supply in a glut-hit market.
The head of Rio Tinto, the world's second-largest
iron ore miner dismissed as "harebrained" a suggestion by
smaller rival Fortescue Metals Group that miners should
cap output of the steelmaking raw material to boost prices.
Shares in Rio fell 1.1 percent.
The broader FTSE 100 index was down 0.2 percent at
6,885.20 points at 0905 GMT, taking its loss for the week to 2
percent.
The FTSE had hit an all-time high on Tuesday and many
traders expect it to resume its rise shortly as low interest
rates and a global economic recovery drive flows into shares.
"We have a continuation of the pullback today but I do think
we're going to see a leg upwards next week," Joe Rundle, head of
trading at ETX Capital, said.
"I'm buying now because I'd rather buy on the dip but I
think we could see 6,800."
Gold and copper miners also weighed on the FTSE as both
metals snapped their recent rallies, which had been fuelled by
expectations of low U.S. interest rates and tighter supply,
respectively.
Energy stocks were hit by a fall in oil prices. Crude
dropped more than $1 after a two-day rally, which had been
fuelled by geopolitical tensions in the oil-rich Middle East.
Goldman Sachs said the strikes in Yemen would have little
effect on oil supplies as the country was only a small crude
exporter and tankers could avoid passing its waters to reach
their ports of destination.
Oil majors BP and Shell all shed
around 1 percent.
On the upside, the slump in oil prices fuelled a bounce in
airlines, with easyJet up 2.6 percent.
Dublin-based drugmaker Shire rose 1.5 percent after
UBS raised its target price on the shares on positive
expectations for its Natpara and Gattex drugs and favourable
currency fluctuations.
"Natpara and Gattex should both become blockbuster products
over time," analysts at UBS wrote in a note.
Vodafone rose 1.5 percent after paying a
lower-than-feared 2.8 billion pounds for airwaves in India.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Toby Chopra)