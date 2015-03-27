* FTSE 100 down 0.2 pct, extending retreat off record highs
* FTSE on track for 2 pct weekly fall
* Falls in iron ore hit mining stocks
* Pullback in oil price weighs on BP and Shell
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, March 27 Britain's main equity index
fell for a fourth day on Friday, pulled down by commodity stocks
as iron ore plunged while a rise in the U.S. dollar also weighed
on mining shares.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which hit a record
intraday high of 7,065.08 points on Tuesday, fell 0.2 percent to
6,881.58 points - on track for a weekly loss of 2 percent.
Iron ore futures in Asia slid on the prospect that global
producers would continue to lift supply.
The head of Rio Tinto, the world's second-largest
iron ore miner, also dismissed as "harebrained" a suggestion by
smaller rival Fortescue Metals of a way to boost
prices.
Rio Tinto fell 2.3 percent while rival miner Anglo American
retreated 4 percent, making Anglo American the
worst-performing FTSE 100 stock in percentage terms.
Traders added that a rise in the dollar was also impacting
the commodity sector.
The dollar extended a rebound as U.S. Federal Reserve
officials reiterated they were on track to raise interest rates
this year, and a stronger dollar often erodes the purchasing
power of those paying for commodities with other currencies.
Mining stocks count for around a tenth of the FTSE, and
their weakness meant the UK market underperformed gains on rival
European markets.
"The return of dollar strength has seen commodity prices
take a tumble, and subsequently the heavy weighting of the
mining sector in the FTSE has seen it struggle to keep pace with
more sprightly European equity markets," said IG market analyst
Alastair McCaig.
Oil majors such as BP and Royal Dutch Shell
were also impacted by a fall in oil prices. Crude dropped more
than $1 after a two-day rally, which had been fuelled by
geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Goldman Sachs said military strikes in Yemen would have
little effect on oil supplies as Yemen was only a small crude
exporter and tankers could avoid its waters.
Drugmaker Shire outperformed to rise 1.2 percent
after UBS increased its price target on the stock, while
Vodafone rose 1.1 percent after paying less money than
investors had forecast in an Indian airwaves auction.
Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital, expected the
FTSE's pullback to be relatively short-lived since record low UK
interest rates and an economic recovery would continue to
support the stock market.
"We have a continuation of the pullback today but I do think
we're going to see a leg upwards next week."
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toby
Chopra)